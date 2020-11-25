41°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Quest contract will boost testing for veterans, NDOC

Staff Report
November 24, 2020 - 5:43 pm
 
Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections A recreational area for inmates at Florence McC ...
Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Department of Health and Human Services, Division ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health recently secured and launched a contract to support ongoing efforts for COVID-19 testing at state veterans' homes and the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health recently secured and launched a $10 million contract with Quest Diagnostics for COVID-19 testing through the end of the year to support ongoing efforts at the Nevada Department of Corrections and state veterans’ homes.

This contract will help reduce the burden on the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, where NDOC testing currently accounts for 26% of the total number of tests. With the diversion of testing to Quest through the end of the year, there should be a notable decrease in turnaround time for other entities that continue to send specimens to the NSPHL.

This contract is supported through the state’s allocation of CARES relief funds and will cover 100,000 molecular tests throughout the state with the goal of reducing test result turnaround time for laboratories statewide. In addition to institutional settings, such as correctional and skilled nursing facilities that complete a high volume of tests, testing through Quest will be available to county partners experiencing surges in cases and increased demand.

As part of the contract, Quest provides the delivery of collection kits to each facility as well as the courier and processing once the specimens have been completed.

The priority for this testing will be institutional settings, and the prioritization of these facilities is one tool to help officials prevent the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations.

The contract comes at a time when Nevada is experiencing an increased surge in cases statewide, including in correctional facilities.

This week, 79 offenders at the Humboldt Conservation Camp in Winnemucca tested positive for COVID-19. All 95 offenders at the camp, which is supervised by Lovelock Correctional Center, were tested on Nov. 12 as part of routine and ongoing testing by the department.

Offenders who tested positive are isolated in their two-man rooms in two of three wings of the camp, while the 16 offenders testing negative are being housed in cells in the remaining wing. All offenders who tested negative Nov. 12 were retested Thursday, and results are pending.

Of the offenders who tested positive, nine are reporting symptoms, including light chills, cough and loss of taste and smell. The entire population of the camp will be retested Nov. 25.

Of the 11 staff assigned to the camp, six are out with COVID-19 or have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine to monitor symptoms and avoid further spread. Five staff are working in the facility and relief staff are being temporarily reassigned from LCC.

Carlin Conservation Camp near Elko currently has one positive offender. The offender is isolated from the population. The camp is in modified movement status while awaiting results from Nov. 16 tests of the entire population.

Offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City remain on quarantine lockdown, and the majority of cases report feeling no symptoms.

Some offenders report mild symptoms and three individuals were transported to the hospital, and all three have been discharged. One remains on oxygen, with numbers in the high 80s.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nevada sees record jump in COVID-19 cases
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada reported over 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday as travel ramps up across the country during the holiday season.

Leah Straka
Child porn suspect arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was arrested following a child porn investigation.

Daniel Dalmas
Pahrump man faces animal abuse charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers are investigating two reports of alleged animal abuse.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows volunteers preparing food for the Comm ...
Community Thanksgiving event offering free holiday meals
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day and for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, it’s going to be a busy one as the committee prepares, packages and distributes hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners, complete with traditional turkey and tasty trimmings.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County volunteer Janet Rogers and notary Tina Bond-Kugl ...
Recall effort comes to a close in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

November is coming to a rapid close and with its December 3 deadline looming, Battle Born Patriots is wrapping up its effort aimed at recalling Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Getty Images SAGE is designed to put Nevada’s small technology-based businesses on the path ...
GOED project will connect tech firms to grant programs
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has expanded a program statewide through Nevada’s two universities to help technology entrepreneurs earn federal grant funding to support early-stage development of their businesses or innovations.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, J. Brin Gibson shak ...
Sisolak taps Gibson for Gaming Control Board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of J. Brin Gibson to the Gaming Control Board and designated him to serve as the new chair and executive director. Gibson will fill a vacancy left after the departure of Sandra Douglass Morgan and took over as of Nov. 18.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
More than $28 milllion in unclaimed property returned
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced the return of more than $28.5 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans by the Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Division.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Circa owner Derek Stevens checks on a craps table shortl ...
Gaming win down by double-digit percentages for 8th straight month
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gaming Control Board numbers show Southern Nevada casinos faring worse than their northern counterparts with significant declines on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Getty Images Shopping online is one of several suggestions by the Red Cross to stay safe from C ...
Red Cross offers tips for safe holiday season
Staff Report

Thanksgiving promises to be different this year from any other, and the American Red Cross reminds everyone to include important safety ingredients as part of holiday activities.