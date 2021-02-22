50°F
Raiders defensive back arrested, accused of street racing

By Vincent Bonsignore Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 2:23 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand (34) warms up near cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders defensive back Yakemah Siverand was one of three people arrested in Texas after being accused of street racing early Saturday morning in Houston.

Siverand was signed by the Raiders to a reserve future contract on Jan. 5. He joined the Raiders last Oct. 27 after being signed to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

THE LATEST
DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

County outlines procedure for COVID-19 vaccinations
Staff Report

Nye County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, with nine in Pahrump, three in Smoky Valley and one each in Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

Economic Development Strategy survey for Nye and Esmeralda open til Feb. 24
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is little doubt about the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on local economies, all across the globe as well as right here in Nevada, and with this in mind, Nye and Esmeralda counties are in the process of updating an important document that helps drive the direction each county takes in terms of its economic development.

Pahrump garbage rate increase re-approved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of last year, Nye County commissioners approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and the cost of garbage collection in the Pahrump Valley was set to rise but just three weeks later, the board was forced to rescind that action due to a procedural error. Now, with proper procedure having been followed, the commission has re-approved that rate increase request and residents will see a 19.19% rise in their trash bill.

Kellogg Park development continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For decades it was nothing more than a concept, a vision for the future, but since 2019, development of Kellogg Park on the south side of Pahrump has proceeded in earnest.

Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Katherine Stocks
State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator
Staff Report

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.