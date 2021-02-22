Raiders defensive back arrested, accused of street racing
Yakemah Siverand was signed by the Raiders to a reserve future contract on Jan. 5. He joined the Raiders last Oct. 27 after being signed to the practice squad
Raiders defensive back Yakemah Siverand was one of three people arrested in Texas after being accused of street racing early Saturday morning in Houston.
