Rains force relocation of several government offices

With the recent rains in the valley further damaging the already dilapidated building at 2101 E. Calvada Blvd., Nye County has had to accelerate the shuffling of the offices formerly housed at that location. The Nye County Finance, Human Resources and Natural Resources offices, as well as the Nye County Water District and the town of Pahrump’s Ambulance Billing offices, have all been affected by the need to abandon the building and several staff members are consequently working from home.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The building at 2101 E. Calvada Blvd. is no longer usable following the recent rains in Pahrump, forcing five government departments to relocate.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said the plan has always been to vacate the rundown finance building, noting, “The recent atmospheric river rains just sped up the timeline for leaving that building.”

The county is currently working on a remodel of the former planning, public works and building and safety offices, located at 250 N. Highway 160. Once that overhaul is complete, Nye County Health and Human Services will be moved to the 250. N. Highway 160 building. This will clear the way for the finance department to move into the building Health and Human Services now occupies, what is known as the Marilyn Galvin Complex at 1981 E. Calvada Blvd.

For the time being, the finance department has been relocated to 2041 E. Calvada Blvd. North, in the “One-Stop-Shop” building, which is now the home of Nye County Planning, Public Works and Building and Safety. However, there is not enough room for all of the finance department’s staff, so only the Nye County Comptroller and two other staffers are working out of that location, with the remainder working from home.

The same holds true for the Human Resources department, which was transplanted to the Nye County Administration Offices at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive. “The HR director and one other from HR are in office,” Knightly explained, with everyone else working from home.

“(Employment) applications may be picked up and dropped off at this location,” Knightly added. “Please visit the department’s webpage at NyeCountyNV.gov/100 for more information and a link to current job opportunities.”

The Pahrump Ambulance billing office is now at the county administration building too, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

As for the water district and natural resources, both department heads and any supporting staff are working from home. Knightly said the county is still working on a plan for where those offices will eventually land.

Contact information for each of the above-mentioned departments remains the same. More information and office hours can be found online at NyeCountyNV.gov for county departments or PahrumpNV.gov for Pahrump Ambulance Billing.

