News

Real ID deadline extended

By Staff Report
March 26, 2020 - 12:23 pm
 

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the enforcement date for people to get a Real ID until Oct. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the Department of Homeland Security, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, is extending the Real ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline,” said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf in a written statement. “I have determined that states require a twelve-month delay and that the new deadline for Real ID enforcement is October 1, 2021. DHS will publish a notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register in the coming days.”

Wolf continued: “The federal, state and local response to the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes.”

He said, “Protecting both the health and national security of the American people continues to be the top priority for the President of the United States and the Department of Homeland Security.”

THE LATEST
Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Most stone fruit such as peaches and apricots ...
In Season: 6 vegetables that can be grown from food scraps
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You do not need to visit a plant nursery or purchase seeds to grow food for your family. A quick search of your refrigerator or pantry may yield the beginnings of a new garden. Many vegetables can be regrown from food you already have on hand. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into ...
Beatty resident positive for COVID-19 cleared
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Beatty resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared from self-isolation by state health officials.

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Rose de Lima Campus of the Dignity Health St. Rose Dom ...
Dignity Health offering free virtual care visits
Staff Report

To encourage social distancing and to support the health and well-being of patients, Dignity Health is offering free virtual care visits.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal file U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. has recently sat i ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen urging 2020 census participation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), is strongly urging all Silver State residents to participate in the upcoming 2020 census.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

A 2016 map provided in the application shows the area along Nevada State Route 160 where a Yell ...
BLM opens comment period for solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management opened a 45-day public comment period on the proposed Yellow Pine Solar Project that would be located about 10 miles southeast of Pahrump and 32 miles west of Las Vegas in Clark County.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Construction crews work on a cluster of ti ...
Area builder sees potential in tiny homes in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Builder Terry Fisher is betting big on tiny homes in Beatty, constructing a cluster of them on the corner of Highway 95 and McDonald.