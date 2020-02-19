Realtors association has a new name

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which has members in Pahrump and Las Vegas, has officially shortened its name to Las Vegas Realtors.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which Pahrump Realtors are a part, has a new logo. The association has officially shorted its name to Las Vegas Realtors.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which has members in Pahrump and Las Vegas, has officially shortened its name to Las Vegas Realtors.

Las Vegas Realtors President Tom Blanchard said the name change is part of the association’s rebranding. The official switch occurred Feb. 10.

“We’ve been discussing this around the association for years,” Blanchard said in a press release. “Besides being shorter and easier to say and remember, the name Las Vegas Realtors is more modern and better emphasizes the world-famous brand that Las Vegas has become. It’s also part of a national trend where associations like ours have been streamlining their names in recent years. Our statewide association did this two years ago, shortening its name from the Nevada Association of Realtors to simply Nevada Realtors.”

The Las Vegas Realtors’ website, Las Vegas headquarters building and communications with association members and the public also reflects the new logo and name.

“Blanchard added that LVR is also launching a redesigned website and local advertising campaign to introduce its new name, logo and brand,” the release stated.

The organization was founded in 1947 and is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. It provides over 15,000 members education, training and political representation, according to the release.