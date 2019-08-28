80°F
Red Rock Canyon campground is set to reopen later this week

Staff Report
August 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s developed campground will reopen Friday, August 30, in time for the beginning of its busiest camping season.

Cooler temperatures during the fall and winter months make Red Rock Canyon a destination for visitors from around the world, the U.S. Bureau Land Management said in a news release.

Red Rock Campground is within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, approximately two miles east of the Visitor Center off Nevada Highway 159.

It is the only developed campground within the Conservation Area. The campground features 53 individual campsites, 14 walk-to sites, six dry RV sites and seven group campsites.

Individual sites are $20 per site/night and can be reserved at www.recreation.gov

The 14 walk-up campsites are offered on a first-come-first-served basis and are $10 per night.

Group campsites are $60 per site/night and require reservations. Reservations for group campsites can be made by visiting www.recreation.gov

The campground is scheduled to remain open until June 1, 2020, and will then close for the low-usage summer season.

Backcountry camping is allowed within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area above 5,000 feet in the Rainbow Mountain Wilderness, and above 6,500 feet in the La Madre Mountain Wilderness. A permit is required and can be obtained by calling 702-515-5050.

Camping is also allowed on BLM managed public land outside of the Las Vegas Valley for up to two weeks without charge.

Popular primitive (no facilities) sites include Bitter Spring Back Country Byway, Gold Butte Back Country Byway, Knob Hill, Virgin Mountains, Christmas Tree Pass and Logandale Trails System.

