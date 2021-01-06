49°F
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 5, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's Dr. Bill Craig said he hopes to inspire and provoke thoughts and feelings among his patients, as they recover. Craig emphasized, "There are some things you just can't write a prescription for."

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

As stated in a press release, Dr. Bill Craig’s intention is to essentially help maximize wellness by using an interactive art series as one remedy at his 2270 E. Commercial Drive location.

The art installation, which got underway last month, comes with a number of themes and will run over the next 17 months.

In fact, more than 500 pieces of the artwork will be displayed with themes such as “Relationships,” “Authority,” Working With What is,” and “Surprise.”

“It is our intention to use art as a way for each of us to connect more deeply with ourselves, each other, our community and the natural world surrounding us,” Dr, Craig said. “We hope to instigate, inspire and provoke your thoughts, feelings, reactions, memories, or associations, and to ultimately open a conversation about how life influences us and how we respond to such influences.”

Local resident Liz Kruger is the artist collaborating with Dr. Craig, where they chose wildlife themes such as birds and fish exclusively as their photographic art repertoire.

“These photos illustrate a wide range of universal emotions, relationships and situations,” Dr. Craig noted. “When joined with quotes pertaining to each theme, they invite contemplation, reflection and participation. They act as a safe and creative springboard for patients to access their own feelings of response and relatability, without being personally or directly confronted. After all, they’re just birds and fish, and by opening windows of opportunity to release what’s been hidden or bottled up, a deeper and more extensive healing can begin to unfold.”

Though the art exhibit is not open to the general public, all Reflections Healthcare patients are invited to participate with their respective thoughts and feelings during each office visit.

“I trust there will be at least one piece of art per room that will touch an individual in some way and I’d like to hear about it,” said Dr Craig. “Patient rooms are equipped with feedback forms to note any comments or impressions people want to share, in written form. Responses from patients have already proven art is good medicine. Typically, health care and the way it’s practiced today, fails to foster heart-to-heart connections between patients and their doctors. Some things you just can’t write a prescription for.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

