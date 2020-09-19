Regents name Sandoval next president of UNR

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday announced the appointment of former Gov. Brian Sandoval at the University of Nevada, Reno’s next president.

Brian Sandoval (Nevada System of Higher Education)

The board held a special meeting to announce Sandoval would become the first Hispanic and 17th president of the 146-year-old university. He will begin in the position Oct. 5, 2020.

Sandoval, who served as governor from 2011-19, is a graduate of UNR, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English. He received his J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

He has also served as district judge for the state of Nevada before being appointed the state’s first Hispanic federal judge. He also served as Nevada’s attorney general, was a member and chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission and served two terms as a State Assemblyman.

Sandoval was one of four finalists who interviewed with students, faculty, employees and community members since Monday. The ad hoc President Search Committee, made up of 32 members, including members of the Board of Regents, faculty, classified staff, students and community stakeholders, on Wednesday recommended Sandoval for the position.

The search committee used in-person interviews and live-stream technology to ensure an inclusive and transparent search process.