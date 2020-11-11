38°F
News

Regular UI claims continue to fall, PUA claims still high

Staff Report
November 10, 2020 - 7:26 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced that for the week ending Oct. 31, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,158, down 878 claims or 9.7%, compared to last week’s total of 9,036 claims.

Through the week ending Oct. 31, there have been 745,239 initial claims filed in 2020, 723,587 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the 12th consecutive week to 114,102, a decline of 13,571 claims, or 10.6%, from the previous week’s total of 127,673. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending March 28, when there were 58,798 claims filed.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell one percentage points to 8.2%.

It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 50,698 initial claims filed in the week ending Oct. 31, a decrease of 7,085 claims or 12.3%, from last week’s total of 57,783.

Given the underlying economic conditions, DETR is requiring additional verification of these highly suspect claims. Through the week ending Oct. 31, there have been 613,087 PUA initial claims filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 94,950 in the week ending Oct. 31, an increase of 5,697 claims, or 6.4%, from the previous week’s total of 89,253.

Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 88,077 claims filed in the week, an increase of 4,610 claims from a week ago.

A continued increase in the number of PEUC claims is expected as claimants exhaust their regular program benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment and PEUC program. Nevada had 8,534 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,580 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was, 738,166, a decrease of 543 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Oct. 24 was 4.7%, a 0.4 percentage point decline from the previous week’s rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM approves Yellow Pine Solar Project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management announced the approval of the Yellow Pine Solar Project, a 3,000-acre installation proposed 10 miles southeast of Pahrump.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File If a VEA member wants a solar system, they would have to contact ...
Valley Electric Association moves on solar
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association, recently introduced SolPower, a full-service solar company that will serve members who choose to install solar panels, according to the cooperative’s website.

Getty Images The virtual summit will take place Jan. 12-14, 2021.
Health agencies offer virtual vaping, cannabis summmit
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Public and Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, is hosting a three-day virtual summit to identify Nevada’s priorities and strategies related to legal adult use, public safety, regulation, prevention, treatment and oversight of cannabis and vaping products.

Getty Images The survey feedback will help the department prioritize maintenance of existing h ...
NDOT seeking feedback on highway maintenance
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is soliciting public feedback regarding statewide highway maintenance through Nov. 18.

Getty Images/iStockphoto As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage might va ...
Pfizer, BioNTech reach COVID vaccine milestone
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pfizer Inc. and German firm BioNTech SE today announced their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on Nov. 8 by an external, independent data monitoring committee from the Phase 3 clinical study.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM preparing for horse gather in Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Nov. 16 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Petrack Park in Pahrump on list for Nevada Commission of Tou ...
Travel Nevada awards grants with CARES funds
Staff Report

A mural project in Pahrump’s Petrack Park was among the grant recipients as the Nevada Commission on Tourism on Wednesday, Nov. 4 approved $1.65 million in COVID-19 Rural Recovery Grants to Nevada tourism agencies and $44,921 in grant funding for a separate program, the Volunteer Impact Program.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Death Valley National Park reached 127 degrees on Monday ...
Gold Star families, veterans get free access to federal lands
Staff Report

Veterans, Gold Star families and fifth-grade students can visit Death Valley National Park and many other federal lands for free, under a new Department of the Interior policy, and everyone is welcome to visit the park for free Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.