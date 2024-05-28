68°F
Rendering: Spaceport university building unveiled by developer

Rendering of the 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Spaceport STEM University planned on 40 acres bet ...
Rendering of the 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Spaceport STEM University planned on 40 acres between Las Vegas and Pahrump in Clark County. (Las Vegas Spaceport)
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 Commander Steven Kennard offered remarks at ...
Gone but not forgotten: How Pahrump marked Memorial Day
National Park Service file A 31-year-old Canadian woman was rescued by CHP helicopter and park ...
Tourist rescued from cliff in Death Valley
Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day ...
Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 28, 2024 - 7:49 am
 

Executives of the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport on Thursday released a new rendering showing the planned two-story, 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Space STEM University they hope will open by next year.

The academy, which would offer two-year programs in aerospace engineering and provide on-campus housing for students, would include a large lecture hall, small classrooms, office space for staff and a modern technology lab.

Robert Lauer, CEO of Las Vegas Spaceport, said he hopes to generate interest, particularly among students, in the potential of a Nevada space economy.

Clark County officials already have greenlighted construction permits pending a drainage study for what is being called Las Vegas Executive Airport. A groundbreaking is planned this summer.

Lauer’s plans call for construction of a private spaceport on 240 acres in Clark County between Las Vegas and Pahrump, an airstrip on 40 acres of the site, a launching pad, a runway for space planes, a flight school and a 200-room casino-resort. The spaceport would be a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas.

“Our goal is to build a new space economy here in Nevada,” Lauer said in an interview. “The Las Vegas Space STEM University will be critical in building the human capital to sustain a new space economy and attract companies to move to Nevada.”

STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering, math.”

Earlier this month, the Clark County Commission approved the airstrip designation, which Lauer said could lead to the development of competitive air racing at the site.

Lauer continues to seek investors in the project, which he indicated would cost at least $310 million to build.

Lauer already has assembled a team of advisers that include environmental, regulatory, pilot and flight training consultants, including former NASA space shuttle astronaut engineer Jose Hernandez.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 Commander Steven Kennard offered remarks at ...
Gone but not forgotten: How Pahrump marked Memorial Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

To mark the solemn occasion, three local organizations hosted Memorial Day ceremonies, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 celebrating at its venue while the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee both opted to utilize the Veterans Memorial site for their commemorations.

National Park Service file A 31-year-old Canadian woman was rescued by CHP helicopter and park ...
Tourist rescued from cliff in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A woman who authorities believe was suffering from an ‘emotional crisis’ was rescued from an unstable cliff ledge in Death Valley National Park earlier this month.

Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tastebuds are set to be dancing in delight as the Pahrump Taco Fest makes its much-anticipated return to the valley. There is still time for competitors to sign up for a chance at the coveted title of best tacos in town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day ...
Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new change paves a path to allow family members who are caring for a child to access the same financial resources from the state as traditional foster care providers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower too ...
GALLERY: What you missed at the Community Baby Shower
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 3rd annual event included activities and games, such as face painting, Find the Baby and Don’t Say Bay-Bee, adding an element of fun.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of many public speakers on Tuesday, John O'Brien, vowed t ...
Plan for medical waste treatment plant draws public outcry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposal by MediWaste Disposal LLC to bring a medical waste treatment facility to the valley has touched off a wave of public unrest, with a crowd of Pahrump residents flocking to the latest Nye County Commission meeting to express their displeasure.

pvt default image
3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Three motorcyclists who died in a crash along US 95 about 2 miles south of Goldfield last week have been identified as Benny Hall, 52, of Tonopah; Jeffery Hicks, 72, of Goldfield; and Frank Winkler, 54, of Linton, Ind.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony on Monda ...
How Pahrump is remembering its heroes this Memorial Day weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though it has become widely known as the unofficial kickoff of summer, two local veterans’ organizations are helping ensure the real meaning of Memorial Day is not lost among the fun of pool parties and cookouts.