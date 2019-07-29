98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Reno dorm explosion prompts town halls in Southern Nevada

Staff Report
July 29, 2019 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2019 - 2:12 pm

In response to the explosion that occurred Friday, July 5, damaging Argenta and Nye Halls, the University of Nevada, Reno is planning town hall meetings with students, parents/guardians in Las Vegas to address concerns.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a possible mechanical failure involving a boiler. Eight people were reported to have minor injuries from the blast, UNR said earlier this month. They were treated by the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority and released.

The town halls are planned for noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the university’s Las Vegas Office for Prospective Students at 9075 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148.

The explosion left the two dormitories uninhabitable for the upcoming school year, prompting UNR to secure the needed 1,300 student beds for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“In a proposed agreement with Eldorado Resorts, University Residential Life and Housing will completely occupy the newly-renovated, non-gaming, stand-alone West Tower (“Sky Tower”) of Circus Circus Reno, ensuring an academic and community environment that promotes student success,” UNR said in a statement Monday.

Since the events happened over the summer, the university is making every effort to communicate with students, parents and guardians who live in Southern Nevada, the university said.

The town hall meetings will be held to discuss the residential life, housing and dining services that will be made available for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“The plan is to seamlessly integrate Wolf Pack Tower into the university’s housing experience,” UNR said in its statement. “Students living there will be an active part of residential life and housing programs and activities designed to aid in the student experience and the transition to being part of the university community.

“While the university looked at other housing properties throughout Reno-Sparks, none could replicate what this building could provide – 1,300 beds, complete university control, ensuring a safe and secure environment, and proximity to campus,” the statement added.

Those scheduled to attend the town hall include Associate Vice President for Student Life Services Romando Nash, Dean of Students Kimberly Thomas, Assistant Director for Student Conduct and Safety Kristi Burch, Assistant Director for Academic Initiatives Peter Gatto and University Police Services Deputy Chief Eric James.

With the news that both Argenta and Nye are structurally sound, the university’s plan moving forward is to rehabilitate and reopen both buildings ASAP, UNR said earlier this month. It has moved into a new phase that includes developing requests for architectural design and construction planning, followed by the construction/rehabilitation projects themselves. The hope is that Nye can return to use by fall 2020, with Argenta back online by fall 2021.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Photos of Cold War Patriots during the Official National D ...
Cold War Patriots coming to Pahrump, Las Vegas
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free information events for Nevada Test Site workers on July 31 in Las Vegas and on Aug. 1 in Pahrump, the group announced.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal A view of the south portal to a five mile tunnel in Yucca ...
Yucca Mountain forum is coming to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Yucca Mountain Nuclear Repository project is undeniably one of the most contentious local topics of the past decade, seeing a series of fits and starts as politicians continually battle over whether or not the country’s tens of thousands of tons of nuclear waste will ever be stored at the site.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Former District 36 Assemblyman Ed Goedhart is recovering from i ...
Former Nevada assemblyman was assaulted in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Former three-term Nevada District 36 Assemblyman Ed Goedhart is still recovering from an assault that occurred at a bar in Amargosa Valley last month.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cris Wen, from Planet 13, gives a presen ...
Beatty board hears plans for pot expansion
By Richard Stephens Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting of July 22 started off with a presentation by Cris Wren, vice president of operations of Planet 13, on expansion plans for the company’s facility just off the Las Vegas Strip.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The work, scheduled to begin about 7 a.m. Monday, is expected ...
Helicopter to inspect powerlines, VEA announces
Staff Report

A helicopter on Monday plans to fly over all of the 230-kilovolt lines in Valley Electric Association territory as part of a routine inspection/maintenance process for GridLiance West.