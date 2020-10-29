57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Report finds more than 1% delinquent on mortgages

Staff Report
October 29, 2020 - 3:07 pm
 

Amid record-breaking unemployment numbers resulting from COVID-19, millions of Americans are struggling to make their mortgage payments. In response to the crisis, the CARES Act invoked a moratorium on home foreclosures for all federally backed mortgages that extends until the end of the year.

The CARES Act also placed many federally backed mortgage loans into forbearance, allowing mortgage payments to be temporarily deferred for the nearly 70% of all outstanding mortgage holders with federally backed mortgages.

Recent data from the New York Fed shows that, in light of forbearance programs, the percentage of total mortgage debt in the United States that is seriously delinquent (at least 90 days overdue) is at a 15-year low. Taking forbearance into account, the New York Fed data likely reflect the short-term impact of the federal relief package on the current economic environment.

In contrast, CoreLogic data shows a five-year high in the seriously delinquent rate and a 21-year high in mortgage payments that are more than 120 days past due. CoreLogic’s analysis considers all missed mortgage payments regardless of whether they are in forbearance, presenting what is likely a more accurate picture of the impending mortgage payment crisis once the relief bill expires.

When forbearance programs expire and the moratorium on foreclosures is lifted, millions of homeowners could be in serious trouble. States that were struggling before COVID-19 likely will be the most affected. Although unemployment numbers have been improving since they peaked in April, total mortgage debt has been mounting for decades and accounts for the largest share of consumer debt in the United States.

The analysis found that Nevada homeowners were seriously delinquent on 1.01% of all mortgage debt at the conclusion of 2019, with average mortgage debt of $225,220. The median income for households with a mortgage was $89,494, while the April unemployment rate in the state was 30.1%.

For the entire nation, 1.07% of homeowners were seriously delinquent, with average mortgage debt of $195,545 and a median income of $96,969. The national unemployment rate in April was 14.4%.

Despite rising debt, prior to the pandemic, the percentage of mortgage debt that was seriously delinquent had been declining steadily since 2010. After the onset of COVID-19, while credit card debt started to spike, both seriously delinquent mortgage and student loan debt continued to drop. The simultaneous declines in mortgage and student loan delinquencies coincide with the passage of the CARES Act and the forbearance programs that it established. Forbearance programs will eventually end, however, causing both student loan and mortgage payments to resume.

Looking at the most recently available state-level breakdown of mortgage delinquency data from the New York Fed, it’s apparent that Northeastern states report the highest rates of seriously delinquent mortgages in the country. New York shows the highest percentage at 1.90%, followed by Connecticut (1.77%) and Delaware (1.73%). Southern states such as Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida also report high mortgage delinquency rates. The lowest rates are in the Mountain states of Colorado, Utah and Idaho, with each reporting rates below 0.50%.

To find the states with the highest mortgage delinquency rates in the country, researchers used the most recent state-level data from the New York Fed. States were ranked according to the percentage of total mortgage debt that was at least 90 days delinquent. The report includes the average mortgage debt per household with a mortgage, the median income of households with a mortgage and the April 2020 unemployment rate for each location.

The states with the largest mortgage debt problems are likely to be the most affected when forbearance programs expire. While there is no significant correlation between the delinquency rates and peak unemployment, states with already high mortgage delinquencies and economies that were hit hard by the response to COVID-19 might fare worse in the future.

For more information, a detailed methodology and complete results, you can find the original report on Construction Coverage’s website at https://constructioncoverage.com/research/states-with-the-most-mortgage-delinquencies-2020

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask sh ...
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations
Staff Report

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.