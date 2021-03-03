43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Report reflects measures to boost in-person schools

Staff Report
March 3, 2021 - 2:11 am
 
Getty Images As of February 2021, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided mor ...
Getty Images As of February 2021, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided more than 4.5 million items of PPE to public, private, charter and tribal schools throughout Nevada.

The Nevada Health Response Center highlighted support provided by the Nevada Department of Education, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and other state agencies to ensure that Nevada students and educators can have access to in-person education in as safe a manner as possible.

This includes the release of the “State of Nevada Support of Education: COVID-19 Recovery and Response Report Version 1”, developed by NDE in coordination with other state leaders.

“From prioritizing education personnel for COVID-19 vaccinations to supplying critical PPE, to working with school districts to expand testing and contact tracing, I am proud of the state and local partnerships that are helping more children get back to in-person learning as safely as possible,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “State agencies such as the Division of Public and Behavioral Health and Nevada Department of Education will continue to provide any assistance, resources, and support necessary and available to ensure we can continue getting students back into the classroom.”

“I want to thank Governor Sisolak for his unwavering commitment to listening to and supporting the needs of our education system,” said Jhone Ebert, superintendent of public instruction. “I also want to recognize the district and school leaders, educators and staff who have been flexible and nimble in response to the circumstances created by COVID-19 while continuing to put the health, safety and social-emotional wellness of our students first.”

The report highlights several areas of pandemic response.

As of February 2021, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided more than 4.5 million items of PPE to public, private, charter and tribal schools throughout Nevada.

To date, every educator in every county school district in the state either has received a first and/or second shot, is scheduled to get vaccinated or has had the opportunity to access vaccination under this priority group.

DPBH has worked to provide critical funding for disease investigation surge staff to support Clark County School District and the Southern Nevada Health District. There will be more than 150 staff to support CCSD by mid-March.

Nevada was one of only five states awarded federal funding through the U.S. Department of Education’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program, money which will increase students’ access to qualified mental health service professionals.

DPBH has been collaborating with NDE on BinaxNOW rapid test rollout and distribution to all interested public, charter and private schools, regardless of their model for in-person or virtual instruction.

In January, Connecting Kids announced that the coalition formed under the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force has reached and connected every K-12 student in Nevada participating in distance learning, whether full or part time. In all 17 of the state’s school districts as well as state- and district-sponsored charter schools, every student participating in online learning because of COVID-19 restrictions has confirmed at-home access to the internet and a computer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Spring Mountain racing facility hosts a job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expansion plans are again underway at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on the far south end of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Sou ...
Fire destroys outbuilding, personal property
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire in a non-hydrant neighborhood, created a few challenges for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week.

University of Nevada, Extension Kimberly Miles, president and founder of TPC Payroll HR Consul ...
Extension programs will focus on human resources
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will hold two online town halls to help small businesses with current human resources issues and give tips on how to better use technology to help with human resources tasks.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Group holds event to raise awareness of proposed solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, recently held a socially distanced rally against solar projects in the desert. The event was also broadcast via Zoom for those unable to attend.

Nevada National Security Site Martha DeMarre
NNSS archivist DeMarre retires after more than 40 years
Staff Report

“Have you ever seen that episode on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ where Barclay becomes one with the computer? And you don’t know where one ends and the other begins?”

Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the sc ...
WGU initiative designed to lessen financial barriers
Staff Report

With millions of American workers facing the urgent need to reskill or upskill for a post-pandemic economy, nonprofit online Western Governors University announced the launch of its Equitable Access Initiative.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo sho ...
Cage: Vaccine has reached almost 14% of residents
Staff Report

Almost 14% of Nevada’s population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with 669,366 doses administered and reported to NV WebIZ as of Feb. 28, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said at the daily coronavirus update.