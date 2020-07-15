97°F
News

Report: Thousands at risk of eviction by September

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 15, 2020 - 9:37 am
 

A report from the nonpartisan research group The Guinn Center suggests that between 272,000 and 327,000 Nevadans could face eviction by September after protections enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic expire.

The Guinn Center report noted eviction risk manifests in two ways: long-term income loss and short-term cash flow problems. With the former, federal and state benefits are limited and/or unavailable, housing costs may exceed monthly income and re-employment prospects may be limited and benefits are expected to expire this summer before a full economic recovery occurs.

Cash-flow issues include delayed or inconsistent benefits, the cliff effect of several benefit programs — meaning that some may not significantly increase income and unexpected expenses during a time of economic fragility.

Between 118,000 and 142,000 households could struggle to pay their rent by September, the report found, affecting 272,000 to 327,000 residents. The Guinn Center found that almost 1 million tenants are at limited or no risk of eviction out of a total of 1,260,000 tenants in the state. The rest are considered at risk of eviction, and the report noted low-income individuals, people of color and undocumented residents are especially vulnerable to housing market disruptions.

The range in the number of tenants facing eviction is based on varying levels of unemployment expected among renters, with the 272,000 figure based on 32% renter unemployment and the higher number based on 38% renter unemployment. The forecast increases between August, when the eviction moratorium expires, and October, when enhanced unemployment insurance expires.

As savings and available credit run out in families facing unemployment, still more Nevadans will be at risk of eviction.

The Guinn Center report went on to predict as much as $1.1 billion in rental debt if economic conditions do not improve by the end of the year.

Every county in Nevada will be affected, but Clark County accounts for 249,700 of the renters at risk of eviction. Almost 50,000 Washoe County residents are in that position, and no other county comes close to 10,000 at-risk renters. The number for Nye County is 3,800.

Perhaps the most intriguing detail of the report lies in its analysis of historical data, which shows evictions have increased in Nevada as unemployment declined and the economy began to recover. During the recession which began in 2008, unemployment peaked in 2010 before starting a steady decline, but eviction filings peaked in 2013. Actual evictions peaked in 2012 and declined more quickly than filings.

The moratorium on evictions currently delays eviction proceedings, stops sheriffs from removing tenants from their homes, creates an incentive for landlords and tenants to negotiate payment agreements and allows local governments to set up rental assistance programs to distribute CARES Act funds.

When the moratorium expires Aug. 31, landlords will be able to immediately begin eviction proceedings against tenants who have been unable to pay and sue tenants for unpaid rent.

The resulting damaged credit history also could make it harder for the tenants to secure future housing.

The Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, which “represents the voice of the moderate middle that will move beyond the “either/or” political rhetoric of our time,” according to its website, states its mission is to be a nonprofit, bipartisan research and policy analysis center that provides independent, data-driven and well-reasoned analysis of critical policy issues that advance solutions toward a vibrant Nevada and Intermountain West region.

Courtesty of University of Nevada, Reno Extension The events are part of a free series of town ...
Extension’s summer series turns to bookkeeping matters
Staff Report

With small businesses scrambling to adapt amid COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a town hall this Wednesday where economic and business experts and small business owners will talk about the newest challenges small businesses are facing during this phase of the pandemic.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four members of the Nye County Water District Governing Boa ...
New face to join Nye County Water District Governing Board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For anyone who has been following the water issues in Nye County over the years, it is no secret that the Nye County Water District and its associated governing board are sources of contention and fierce debate among not just the public but the members of the Nye County Commission as well.

Getty Images Similarly, contact tracers will never ask for a Social Security number, and resid ...
COVID-19 contact tracing attracts scammers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Contact tracing can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and a contact tracer from the health department might call if you have been exposed. But scammers are pretending to be contact tracers, and residents should be wary.

Getty Images The blood drive will be held at the Pahrump Nugget from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thurs ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant, the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is heading to Pahrump for a blood drive. All donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody test with each successful donation.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Red Cross seeks volunteers to help during wildfire season
Staff Report

As large fires, including the Poeville, Mahogany and Numbers fires, have affected hundreds of people as hot, dry, windy conditions have taken hold, the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers.