Residents hold rally in support of Trump

Voter fraud and stealing the Nov. 3 general election from President Trump was the theme of yet another rally at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 this week, after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the race by multiple media outlets.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Local resident Pam Morgan was one of more than two dozen President Trump supporters who assembled at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 to denounce unfounded allegations of mass voter fraud during this year's general election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Clad in recognizable Minuteman regalia, 37-year local resident Richard Bushart stood guard during Wednesday's rally in support of President Trump.

The event, held on Veteran’s Day, attracted more than two dozen President Trump supporters.

Clasping a “Stop Voter Fraud” sign, Pam Morgan said she attended the rally because she wants the election to run properly.

“We are here because we want to make sure that all of the legal votes count, and we are more than happy to have the votes counted,” she noted.

In the weeks and days leading up to the election, President Trump, who has not conceded the race as of yet, floated the assertion that the only reason he could lose the election was that if it was “rigged.”

Position of the attendees

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, one day after the election, President Trump filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan to halt the counting of the remaining votes, while at the same time, President Trump insisted that election officials in Nevada and Arizona, continue counting votes.

When asked about the apparent inconsistency, Morgan responded by saying, “I did see that but, I really can’t answer that question,” she said. “I’m not sure why President Trump said that, but in my heart, I know he said it for a very good reason. I will also say, just as our president said, if he loses it’s because the Democrats have somehow manipulated the votes, and he will provide all of the evidence. He will prevail and I believe that very strongly in my heart.”

Not my president

Moreover, Morgan noted that she truly believes that President-Elect Joe Biden was soundly defeated, despite the fact that recounts in a few states are now underway.

“Biden did not win the election according to how it should have been called,” she insisted. “It can’t be called by the media, they have to wait until all of the legal votes are counted, and then it will be called and Trump will prevail.”

When asked about her reaction if President Trump suggested the vote recounts were also rigged if they did not go in his favor, Morgan responded, “I would have to wait and see how this all plays out, before I could answer that question.”

It ain’t over until it’s over

Local resident Bruce Schoenberger, who also attended the rally, said the election is not over.

While doing so, Schoenberger provided some sharp criticism toward the media.

“Our country is divided and our news media at this point does not seem to be making responsible calls and judgments, because the election is not over,” he said. “We can’t continue to bang this drum that Joe Biden is our president-elect. He is not our president, and he is not the president-elect. The news media made that determination. The Electoral College makes that determination and the certifications of each state make that determination. However, there does appear to be some validity to what is reported to be fraud, and ballots coming in after they are supposed to.”

A bone to pick

Schoenberger also had a few choice words about how Democrats reacted to Trump’s victory back in 2016.

“I’m a little saddened by my Democratic colleagues, because for four years they have been pounding the drum that we have had an illegitimate president, and it’s just disgusting. I think that is pretty bad.”

Conversely, when asked about his reaction to Trump’s years-long claim that former President Barack Obama was not a legitimate president, because he believed Obama was not born in the United States, Schoenberger shot that assertion down.

“When we talk about the stuff Obama went through, I have to agree that some of it was unfair,” Schoenberger said. “Obama was a legitimate president. If Biden loses, we have to accept that. If Trump loses, we have to accept that as well, and I think that’s what America is all about. I think if the evidence is heard and there is a fair determination, I think Trump will do the right thing, because at the end of the day, we are going to have to live with one another.”

