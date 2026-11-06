Resources for veterans and seniors to be offered at upcoming expo

“We’ve been doing events for seniors and veterans over the past couple of years, and we just noticed the need for more information and more resources,” said Hope, Hearts & Heroes Foundation Vice President Lynn Dilloo. (Hope, Hearts & Heroes Foundation)

The upcoming expo in Pahrump will celebrate veterans and seniors, while offering valuable resources. (Hope, Hearts & Heroes Foundation)

Nonprofit Hope, Hearts & Heroes Foundation will be holding the Living Well Senior and Veteran Expo: Thanksgiving Edition in Pahrump on Nov. 13. (Hope, Hearts & Heroes Foundation)

Hope, Hearts and Heroes Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and seniors, will be holding a Thanksgiving-themed event in Pahrump next week.

“It should be a really good show,” Hope, Hearts and Heroes Foundation Vice President Lynn Dilloo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re looking forward to letting the community know about it and seeing everybody.”

Officially titled “Living Well Senior and Veteran Expo: Thanksgiving Edition”, the free event on Friday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, 681 S. Highway 160, is a heartfelt thank you to the community’s seniors and veterans for their contributions, according to Hope, Hearts & Heroes Foundation. The organization has hosted similar expos before.

“They love it [the expos], because it’s a way of them not only getting that information, but they’re also making friends,” Dilloo said.

The expo is focused on providing access to valuable resources, local businesses and other services that help seniors and veterans live with fulfillment, health and comfort.

“We’ve been doing events for seniors and veterans over the past couple of years, and we just noticed the need for more information and more resources,” Dilloo explained.

Exhibitors offering home improvement services, senior-focused programs, various local products and medical and insurance resources will be present for attendees. Giveaways and raffles will also be at the expo, while supplies last.

“Come on out, see what we’re all about, and meet with fellow community members,” Dilloo elaborated. “That’s what it’s about. We just want to get the information in their hands. We want to meet them personally, see what they need from us so that we can make each event even better.”

A special facet of the expo in Pahrump is an adaptive-wear fashion show presented in collaboration with Friends of Parkinson’s, another nonprofit organization. It will showcase clothing styles that consider accessibility, daily comfort and those who use wheelchairs and walkers in their designs.

For more information about Hope, Hearts and Heroes Foundation, visit hopeheartsandheroes.org or contact info@hopeheartsandheroes.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com