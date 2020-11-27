Retailers organization asks consumers to ‘shop smart’

In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the Retail Association of Nevada is urging Nevadans to “shop smart” and limit the number of in-person shopping visits during these critical weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday weekend.

Streamline shopping outings by utilizing curb-side pickup, making lists in advance and limiting the number of family members who enter stores to keep everyone safe.

“This holiday season, Nevada retailers are asking customers to ‘shop smart’ to slow the spread of COVID as we approach the Thanksgiving weekend so we can all enjoy the holiday season,” said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of government and public affairs of the Retail Association of Nevada. “If we don’t act now to slow the spread of COVID, a potential shutdown order would be catastrophic to our local “mom and pop” businesses throughout the state of Nevada.”

RAN offers shoppers safety tips for the holiday season, including going digital for window shopping. Instead of browsing the aisles, try browsing store apps instead. By keeping unnecessary traffic out of stores, we can continue to slow the spread of COVID.

If you have the flexibility, RAN suggests spreading out shopping to avoid the peak weekend or evening times when stories are more crowded. Along with that, make a plan and start shopping early. By purchasing nonperishable food items or holiday gifts over time, you can avoid the last-minute crowds.

Streamline shopping outings by utilizing curb-side pickup, making lists in advance and limiting the number of family members who enter stores to keep everyone safe.

Many retailers have already started Black Friday sales to give shoppers more time to make your holiday purchases with safe social distancing.

Shoppers are urged to wash their hands before/during shopping to keep healthy but also to keep retail employees healthy.

RAN urges Nevadans to support local restaurants as well as help support the local employees of chains that are offering delivery and take-out.

This holiday season will be challenging for all, and RAN reminds everyone that retail workers are working long hours to keep you safe because we are all in this together.