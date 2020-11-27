52°F
News

Retailers organization asks consumers to ‘shop smart’

Staff Report
November 27, 2020 - 12:17 am
 
Getty Images Streamline shopping outings by utilizing curb-side pickup, making lists in advance and limiting the number of family members who enter stores to keep everyone safe.

In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the Retail Association of Nevada is urging Nevadans to “shop smart” and limit the number of in-person shopping visits during these critical weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday weekend.

“This holiday season, Nevada retailers are asking customers to ‘shop smart’ to slow the spread of COVID as we approach the Thanksgiving weekend so we can all enjoy the holiday season,” said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of government and public affairs of the Retail Association of Nevada. “If we don’t act now to slow the spread of COVID, a potential shutdown order would be catastrophic to our local “mom and pop” businesses throughout the state of Nevada.”

RAN offers shoppers safety tips for the holiday season, including going digital for window shopping. Instead of browsing the aisles, try browsing store apps instead. By keeping unnecessary traffic out of stores, we can continue to slow the spread of COVID.

If you have the flexibility, RAN suggests spreading out shopping to avoid the peak weekend or evening times when stories are more crowded. Along with that, make a plan and start shopping early. By purchasing nonperishable food items or holiday gifts over time, you can avoid the last-minute crowds.

Streamline shopping outings by utilizing curb-side pickup, making lists in advance and limiting the number of family members who enter stores to keep everyone safe.

Many retailers have already started Black Friday sales to give shoppers more time to make your holiday purchases with safe social distancing.

Shoppers are urged to wash their hands before/during shopping to keep healthy but also to keep retail employees healthy.

RAN urges Nevadans to support local restaurants as well as help support the local employees of chains that are offering delivery and take-out.

This holiday season will be challenging for all, and RAN reminds everyone that retail workers are working long hours to keep you safe because we are all in this together.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of Americ ...
Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the best things about Thanksgiving is ...
Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Valley Electric Association are seen erecting the ...
Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to Pahrump Justice Court, which has changed its op ...
COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Photo provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Cole Engelson, 38, was convicted of first degree ...
Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Getty Images Another round would not only “help families meet basic needs” but also “boo ...
Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas ...
Social Mobility Index shows solid improvement by UNLV
Staff Report

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, UNLV is working to advance the social mobility of its students, a new ranking of higher education institutions finds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.