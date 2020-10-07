72°F
Return of open houses supported by state organization

Staff Report
October 6, 2020 - 7:09 pm
 

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

“On behalf of more than 18,000 Realtors in Nevada, I want to thank Gov. Sisolak and all the members of Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force and especially Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick for working with us to allow Realtors throughout the state to resume hosting open houses,” Las Vegas Realtors President Tom Blanchard said in the statement. “Even though some restrictions remain in place, this is a good first step toward fully reopening our industry.

“Just as local home builders have been allowed to show newly built model homes to potential buyers during this pandemic, we look forward to showing existing homes while complying with all local and national public health guidelines. We’re informing our members of this change immediately, reminding them that the occupant of the home can’t be there while the property is being shown and that only one potential buyer at a time can be inside the property.

“In addition to requiring masks and providing gloves, hand sanitizer and more, real estate agents must make sure everyone who attends an open house signs in before entering. It’s important for our members to continue following these rules as we move forward.”

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org

THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club member Janet Ufheil, at left, is joined ...
Local elementary school gifted with educational materials
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Getty Images Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag footb ...
Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.

Jeremy Nuckles
Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Getty Images Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program began on-site outdoor and window visi ...
Long-term care ombudsmen resume visits to facilities
Staff Report

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program resumed on-site visits to facilities Oct. 1 after seven months of precautionary restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds benefits from community block grants
Staff Report

Rural Nevada will receive $3,273,974 in Community Development Block Grant funding, including $550,000 in Pahrump, through a federal program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Getty Images Home decorations are projected to be the second-highest grossing category in Neva ...
State retailers expect $128.7 million in Halloween spending
Staff Report

Nevada consumers are projected to spend $128.7 million on scary decorations, elaborate costumes and sugary sweets to celebrate Halloween, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times For drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remain ...
Online DMV license renewal available ahead of schedule
Staff Report

Most Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website, dmvnv.com.