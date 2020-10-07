Return of open houses supported by state organization

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

“On behalf of more than 18,000 Realtors in Nevada, I want to thank Gov. Sisolak and all the members of Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force and especially Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick for working with us to allow Realtors throughout the state to resume hosting open houses,” Las Vegas Realtors President Tom Blanchard said in the statement. “Even though some restrictions remain in place, this is a good first step toward fully reopening our industry.

“Just as local home builders have been allowed to show newly built model homes to potential buyers during this pandemic, we look forward to showing existing homes while complying with all local and national public health guidelines. We’re informing our members of this change immediately, reminding them that the occupant of the home can’t be there while the property is being shown and that only one potential buyer at a time can be inside the property.

“In addition to requiring masks and providing gloves, hand sanitizer and more, real estate agents must make sure everyone who attends an open house signs in before entering. It’s important for our members to continue following these rules as we move forward.”

