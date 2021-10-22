Rhyolite ghost town gets an upgrade with new signs

The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of installing new interpretive signs in Rhyolite Ghost Town.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New signage for Rhyolite, a Nevada ghost town, includes historical information about the buildings and the ruins.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management is working to install new signage at Rhyolite, a Nevada ghost town.

The new signs include photos and historical information about the buildings and ruins in the town.

They are larger and sturdier than signs that were installed in the past, most of which had been damaged or had faded.

The new signs are of the same type used in Death Valley National Park.

There are fifteen of these signs in the current installation, at an approximate cost of $12,000. More are planned for the future.

Volunteer caretaker Karl Olson described the new signs as “beautiful and very informative.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.