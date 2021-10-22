69°F
News

Rhyolite ghost town gets an upgrade with new signs

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2021 - 9:03 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New signage for Rhyolite, a Nevada ghost ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New signage for Rhyolite, a Nevada ghost town, includes historical information about the buildings and the ruins.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management is working ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management is working to install new signage at Rhyolite, a Nevada ghost town.

The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of installing new interpretive signs in Rhyolite Ghost Town.

The new signs include photos and historical information about the buildings and ruins in the town.

They are larger and sturdier than signs that were installed in the past, most of which had been damaged or had faded.

The new signs are of the same type used in Death Valley National Park.

There are fifteen of these signs in the current installation, at an approximate cost of $12,000. More are planned for the future.

Volunteer caretaker Karl Olson described the new signs as “beautiful and very informative.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.

Getty Images Readers can submit Letters to the Editor directly to jmeehan@pvtimes.com or on th ...
Letters to the Editor

Reader explains who he thinks the real puppets are

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Daughter Julie Jennings shares a tender moment with her mot ...
Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades.

Nye County school board approves new tracking system
Nye County school board approves new tracking system
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District school board approved unanimously on Wednesday evening to implement a new tracking system for their buses and students who ride the buses.

 
Halloween a treat for retailers this year
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans and Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween this year than in any year prior, according to projections released by groups representing retailers.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Melody Koivu, grand marshal f ...
Beatty High School celebrates homecoming week
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Oct. 11-16 was Beatty High School’s homecoming week, including the traditional parade and bonfire, with the addition of some new elements, such as food trucks (Gema’s Cafe and Mama’s Sweet Ice) and a drum circle at the campfire.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed events are scheduled for this week ...
Halloween events begin Saturday in Pahrump Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Halloween Day is next Sunday, Oct. 31, this year, there appears to be no shortage of Halloween-themed events happening in town coming up this weekend.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center is hosting its annual Halloween "M ...
Senior center ‘Monster Mash’ party returns
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Senior Center has several upcoming events, as its annual “Monster Mash” dance and party returns on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 10 p.m.