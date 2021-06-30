Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run set for July 3 in Pahrump

Independence Day is right around the corner and with this most patriotic holiday looming, there is perhaps no better time to get people together for an event celebrating the freedoms and liberties of America.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will be the venue for the after-party following the Ride 4 Libery Poker Run.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the local VFW Riders are shown proudly posing with a flyer promoting the Ride 4 Liberty event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Parker's Kawasaki is one of the many local businesses that is sponsoring the Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Home Depot made a special contribution to the Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run and its donation will be part of the silent auction and raffles taking place at the event's after-parry.

“Once again, Nye County and the state of Nevada are called upon to support our liberty and the Bill of Rights, during this Fourth of July weekend celebration with the Ride 4 Liberty ride and drive poker run. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun!” Bruce Schoenberger, a Pahrump resident and event chair for the Nye County Republican Central Committee, which is hosting the event, announced in a press release issued earlier this month.

Schoenberger said the Ride 4 Liberty is a community event and will be family-friendly, so everyone who supports freedom and liberty is invited to take part. In addition, though billed as a “ride” for liberty, those who participate do not necessarily have to do so on motorcycles. Anyone with a vehicle, be it a classic car, truck, street rod or any other kind of automobile, can get in on the fun this coming Saturday, July 3.

“As you know, liberty is very important and essential for life as we know it in this great country,” Schoenberger stated. “Liberty must be protected and it is incumbent upon each generation to recognize the brilliance of our founding fathers. Liberty is more than freedom, it includes all of our God-given rights as guaranteed by our Constitution. ‘Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’! Our Bill of Rights was created to protect our inalienable rights by keeping our government in check. As we all know, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Please join us at this celebration to support winning our freedom and independence, against all odds, from the British Empire in 1776!”

The Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run is set to kick off around 8 a.m. at the newly remodeled Phoenix Bar and Grill, 1301 S. Loop Road, with on-site registration and check-in for those who preregister online or already have their tickets secured. For those who preregister, they will receive a $5 discount. Preregistration is $20 for the first rider and another $10 for each additional rider in the same vehicle. Registration the day of the event will cost $25 for the first rider and $15 per each additional person occupying the same vehicle.

Preregistration can be done online at Ride4Liberty.EventBrite.com and tickets can also be obtained at local businesses that are sponsoring the event, including the Pahrump Valley Winery, Napa Auto Parts, Pete’s Meats and Treats and the Bearded Lady Saloon.

“The poker run will include five spots. Each participant will be given a poker tally sheet to carry to each stop. After arriving, they will draw a card. If a joker is drawn, that person immediately wins a $20 payout in cash, on the spot. Those who draw a joker will then be eligible to draw another card. Each card will be certified on the poker tally sheet and participants will be given directions to proceed to the next location,” Schoenberger detailed.

Schoenberger said he is anticipating upward of 300 participants at the Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run and even those who cannot or do not wish to take part in the poker run itself can head out to enjoy the celebration at the after-party, which is set to start around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Once all five spots have been visited and five cards drawn, participants will head to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Road, for the “Grand Finale Party”.

“There will be awesome music by DJ Carl M. Joerger, food items, silent auctions and raffle drawings,” Schoenberger said. “Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each. Keep an eye out for Lady Liberty, aka, Pamela Morgan, as she will be selling raffle tickets. There will be plenty of chances to win as we are estimating that we’ll have 50 or more raffles through the afternoon, ending with the results of the final silent auction. Enjoy a salute to America and our liberties with patriotic music, country-western, Beach Boys and more.”

This event is being sponsored by a whole host of area business, organizations and individuals, with Schoenberger taking the time to highlight each of those who have stepped up to offer their support to the Ride 4 Liberty. The Patriot of Honor sponsor is Pahrump Spine and Wellness.

Royal Flush sponsors include the Pahrump Valley Winery and Symphony’s Restaurant, Parker’s Kawasaki, the Bearded Lady Saloon and Golf Cart NV. Four-of-a-Kind sponsors include J-Mar Custom Motorcycles, Saitta Trudeau, American Family Insurance, Purcell Tire and Homestead Animal Hospital. Full House sponsors are Napa Auto Parts, FBC Mortgage and Drew’s Tire Pros. Three-of-a-Kind sponsors include Pete’s Meats and Treats, AAA Mobile Mech/Tech Auto Sale and Our Beauty Bar Hair Salon.

Merchandise contributions have been made by Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, Home Depot, the Bearded Lady Saloon, RL Gun Works, Press Detail and Auto Spa, the Pahrump Valley Winery, Napa Auto Parts, Pete’s Meats and Treats, Drew’s Tire Pros, Blackstone Gun Safety, Burger King and Purcell Tire.

“If your business would like to donate or provide merchandise or services and/or gift certificates for our silent auction and raffle, for which your business will be highlighted at the event, please contact me, Bruce Schoenberger, at 949-375-3083,” Schoenberger stated.

He was also sure to give a shout-out to those who are donating their services to help make the event possible. “A very special thanks to Promedia websites and graphics design, Brian Shoemake, DJ and sound engineer Carl M. Joerger and VFW Post #10054 for graciously allowing this event’s after-party at their post. And as always, a big thank you to our veterans!”

Schoenberger added that one of the Nye County Republican Central Committee’s projects that will be supported by the Ride 4 Liberty is the effort to have Pahrump become known as “Liberty Valley”.

“Pahrump, aka Liberty Valley, is a perfect fit for that,” he said. “Our community is uniquely blessed to have 25 to 30 percent retired military, along with a majority of patriots and liberty-loving residents. The Nye County Republican Central Committee will continue to support conservative values, efforts and like-minded leaders in our community. Celebrate our liberty and the Bill of Rights, supporting conservative and constitutional values.”

The Ride 4 Liberty is set for Saturday, July 3 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Phoenix Bar and Grill. For more information contact Schoenberger at 949-375-3083.

