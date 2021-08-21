89°F
News

Rollover crash in Pahrump leaves 1 dead

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 21, 2021 - 10:30 am
 
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal rollover crash in Pahrump on Saturday.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday on Mesquite Avenue, Between David Street and Plain Lane.

The section of road on Mesquite was closed for several hours following the crash while NCSO Motors Division conducted an investigation, police said.

NCSO did not identify the victim. No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

