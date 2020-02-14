61°F
Rollover crash prompts Mercy Air response in Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 14, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump man sustained serious injuries after rolling his vehicle along Bolling Road just after 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 10.

According to Rich Gehrke, who witnessed the crash from his front yard, the unidentified man was driving a white pickup truck northbound on Bolling Road near First Street when the crash occurred.

“When I saw it at First Street, it went off the east side of Bolling, he lost control and skidded across the road and and hit the embankment,” he said. “The truck went airborne and came down on its nose and it continued to flip over. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but I would estimate he was going around 40 miles per hour. You can see the rocks on the road with skid marks, and that’s not going to happen if you’re going 25 miles per hour, because you would have just gone down the hill, but he was actually airborne.”

As a result of the crash, which totaled the truck and entrapped the driver, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews were forced to mechanically extricate the man, according to Capt. Kevin Clickner.

“Upon arrival, we found a pickup truck that landed on its roof,” Clickner said. “We had to perform a series of extrication maneuvers, where we had to remove the doors and spread the roof. It was a lengthy extrication process, as his feet were entangled within the steering wheel. He was wearing a seat belt and we did have to remove it. We extricated him and transported him by ground to Mercy Air Base-21, where he was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. He was conscious and alert.”

Once the vehicle was hauled up onto a flatbed tow truck, a bottle of vodka was among some of the items strewn on the ground at the crash scene.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

