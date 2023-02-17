50°F
News

Rollover crashes prompt Mercy Air responses

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 17, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

It was very busy this past week for Pahrump fire crews once again.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said on Friday, Feb. 3, fire crews responded to the area of Thousandaire Blvd. and Vicki Ann Road for a single-vehicle rollover crash at approximately 2:25 p.m.

“Upon their arrival, crews confirmed the mechanism with the vehicle having rolled over several times,” Lewis said. “Crews assessed and found one person injured and that person was subsequently transported to the local hospital.”

Rollover accident

On Feb. 5, crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Lola Lane for a one-vehicle rollover crash at approximately 11:37 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described,” Lewis said. “The occupant was mechanically entrapped. Crews successfully extricated that patient, but due to the weather conditions that patient was transported by ground to the local hospital.

Mercy Air response

On Feb. 6, at approximately 4:30 p.m., crews were dispatched on a mutual aid assignment in Southern Inyo County in the area of Tecopa Highway just west of Charleston View.

Lewis said two people suffered severe burns as a result of a rollover accident with fire.

“Crews arrived to provide assistance to the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District,” Lewis said. “The crews provided care to burn victims. Two Mercy Air helicopters were assigned and both patients were transported to the UMC Burn Center in Las Vegas.”

One transported after crash

On Feb. 7, fire crews responded to the area of Irene and Barney streets for a two-vehicle collision at approximately 2:34 p.m.

“Crews arrived on location and found a T-Bone type collision with moderate damage to both vehicles,” Lewis said. “One person was mechanically entrapped. Rescue crews came in and successfully extricated that patient who was subsequently transported to the local hospital.”

Rollover crash prompts Mercy Air response

On Feb. 11, at approximately 7 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 160 at mile marker 30 in Nye County for a single-vehicle rollover crash where crews arrived on location to find one person who was mechanically entrapped.

“The one patient had self-extricated and was transported to the Calvada Meadows Airport and subsequently flown to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air.”

Suspicious fire

Also on the 11th, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Red Rock Drive for a brush fire where crews arrived to find a fire running along a fence between two property lines. Fire was quickly extinguished with no extension and no injuries. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Structure fire

The following day, at approximately 11:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire along the 4200 block of East Cheyenne Way.

Lewis said crews arrived to find an extinguished fire within an accessory outbuilding at the rear of the property.

“The investigation revealed an improper use of a wood burning stove which was the probable culprit,” he noted. “Crews removed the smoldering material and there was no extension or injuries.”

Vehicle versus home

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, crews responded to the 400 block of East Arapahoe Street for a vehicle versus structure crash at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Lewis said that the initial assignment was to just stage nearby as the incident was still unfolding at the time.

“Crews were then quickly moved up to the scene where they found a vehicle versus a fixed structure, which apparently had been a result of a law enforcement and police pursuit,” he said. “One person was medically assessed at the scene, however, they declined to be transported. There was significant damage to the structure, which was occupied at the time of the accident, but there were no related injuries to the occupants.”

Fire destroys remote structure

On Feb. 16, at approximately 1 a.m., fire crews were dispatched for a structure fire in the area of Ridgeview Road and Polaris Way southeast of town on the alluvial fan.

“Crews arrived to find a well-involved camper/recreational vehicle,” Lewis noted. “There were no injuries but the structure, which was in a very remote area with no water supply, thus the normal apparatus couldn’t get to that location. We had to use our off-road vehicles to make the scene. The fire was quickly controlled with no extension and again, no injuries, but unfortunately the structure was a complete loss.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

