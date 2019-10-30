Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to provide dental care in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is stopping in the area with stops planned for Pahrump and Amargosa Valley where dental services are to be provided, officials announced.

The care mobile is scheduled to be in Pahrump on Nov. 5-6 when its unit is scheduled to be parked at American First National Bank at 3340 Nevada Highway 160. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in Pahrump.

“The goal is to provide kids with access to dental care regardless if they have dental insurance coverage or not,” a statement provided to the Pahrump Valley Times reads.

Additionally, the care mobile is scheduled to be in Amargosa Valley from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at American First National Bank, 1600 Nevada Highway 373.

A variety of services are available to children up to age 21, including exams, X-rays, extractions, fillings, cleanings, sealants, restorative services and oral health education.

The care mobile is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. during the visits.

Call 1-844-227-6867 for an appointment.

Nevada Health Centers offers oral health care to children (up to age 21) in Northern Nevada through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

“Our staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children,” a news release stated. “The care mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants.”

The health centers’ “mission is to provide access to quality health care services throughout Nevada,” the release states. “We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid and Nevada Check-up. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.”

More information is available on the web at www.nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile or bit.ly/2NbDMtz