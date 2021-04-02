86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Rosemary Clarke Middle School students learn about Constitution through Rotary program

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Updated April 5, 2021 - 2:43 pm
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Current Rotary Club of Pahrump President Roy Mankins, at lef ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Current Rotary Club of Pahrump President Roy Mankins, at left, stands alongside President-elect Eddie Williams for the Rotary's presentation of winners for its U.S. Constitution Pocket Guide project last month. Both are joined by seventh grade teacher Sarah Barron, seventh grade student Haily Dobson, eighth grade teacher Lori Odegard and Principal Tim Wombaker.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times RCMS eighth grade student Analise Veloz, who was absent for ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times RCMS eighth grade student Analise Veloz, who was absent for the March 22 Rotary Club announcement, receives a certificate of recognition from Principal Tim Wombaker for her winning entry in the Pahrump Rotary Club project.

Thanks to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Rotary Club of Pahrump, two students and two teachers at Rosemary Clarke Middle School recently earned themselves a healthy financial shot in the arm, after expressing their personal thoughts and feelings about the cherished document.

Last month, a few Rotarians visited the school to present two $100 checks and two $100 gift cards to the instructors and students as part of a project designed for middle school students to become more well versed with the U.S. Constitution, according to the Rotary’s Community Ambassador Dina Erdag.

“In mid-December, 2020, Pahrump Rotary delivered 800 pocket guides of the U.S. Constitution to the seventh and eighth grade students at Rosemary Clarke Middle School,” Erdag said. “As an incentive to use the guide and learn about the U.S. Constitution, Rotary offered the students an opportunity to win a $100 gift card by creating an essay or project that reflected what they had learned from reading the pocket guide.”

After reviewing the students’ assignments, Pahrump Rotary Club members convened, judged, and selected what they believed were the best submissions from each grade level.

As a result, seventh grader Haily Dobson and eighth grader Analise Veloz triumphed over their fellow classmates to earn their gift cards, while seventh grade teacher Sarah Barron and eighth grade teacher Lori Odegard were gifted with $100 checks for their instructional efforts related to the project.

Both students were also bestowed with certificates of recognition.

Erdag, meanwhile, noted that in 2004, a legislative bill was signed, which created a law to teach the U.S. Constitution in federally funded schools.

“Pahrump Rotary can help ensure our children know the principles of liberty and prosperity by providing that each seventh and eighth grade student at Rosemary Clarke Middle School has a personal copy of the U.S. Constitution Pocket Guide,” she said. “The U.S. Constitution is more than just a piece of paper, because along with the Declaration of Independence, it is the pillar of our nation and the true meaning of our rights, and the vital constitutional amendments that protect those rights.”

“Anytime you have an organization that comes to a school and wants to support and challenge the students to do community service, but also expand their education, you can’t beat that,” said Principal Tim Wombaker. “Anytime you can get the kids to start thinking about the U.S. Constitution, about history, and just giving them the opportunity to expand more on what they already know, is a good thing and we are very grateful to the Pahrump Rotary Club for initiating this project.”

Pahrump Rotary Club’s President-elect Eddie Williams spoke about how the project came into fruition.

“We believe that it’s very important for the students to understand the basis of our government,” Williams noted. “We gave them over 800 Pocket Constitution Guides about three months ago and we asked the principal and teachers to work with students about developing a project on understanding of the U.S. Constitution, and we felt that it was very, very important for them to understand that process. Our current president, Roy Mankins thought we should do something to help teach the students about the U.S. Constitution.

“Back in February, Pahrump Rotarians donated more than 2,500 books to all of the students in the Pahrump elementary school system as part of the organization’s “Together We Read” program, where a teacher and student received $100 and $50 respectively, after winning a book report assignment as part of the project.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Vaccine eligibility expands in Nevada
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered to half-staff after US Capitol attack
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the U.S. Capitol attack.

 
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At the peak of the great Las Vegas grasshopper infestation of 2019, bright city lights drew more than 45 million of the insects into the valley, according to a study published Wednesday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Miller," Heidi Fleiss' macaw, was located safe and sound a ...
Heidi Fleiss and parrot ‘Miller’ reunited
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local resident and bird sanctuary founder Heidi Fleiss heaped high praise upon the Nye County Sheriff’s Office after a recent investigation led to the reunion with her beloved Macaw Parrot, “Miller.”

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a runner participating in the 20 ...
Baker to Vegas canceled once again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year was supposed to be the 36th Annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race and it was expected to just as big as ever, with thousands of law enforcement professionals hitting the pavement for a race that would take them, on foot, all the way from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission will host its next meeting on Tue ...
Commissioners to address mask mandate, fully reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

An agenda item is set to go before the Nye County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 6, addressing the possibility of fully reopening the county and “recommending” rather than mandating that those within the county wear masks.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best part about this tart is it’s beaut ...
Vegetables star in this colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/ Bass Easter television special. Seymore S. Sassafras says, “I deal in magic and moonbeams and pretty, pretty colors. Oh, yes, I can sell you the most perfect pink or the most blissful blue, or a simply euphoric yellow.” Do any other 70’s kids remember that? Funny what sticks with you.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two photographs and a special plaque dedicated to the memory ...
Pahrump GriefShare honors memory of Pete Giordano
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“There are people who come into our lives and touch us very deeply, with a very soft, light hand, and that’s how Pete was.”

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices increase slightly in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose slightly on Thursday, with the national average ticking upward at the same rate.