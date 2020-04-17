51°F
News

Rosen named to reopening America task force

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 17, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) announced that she has accepted an appointment to serve on a bipartisan White House task force comprised of senators and members of the House of Representatives, with the purpose of providing counsel to the president on the reopening of America in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Nevada is one of the states whose economy has been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” Rosen said.“We must work together, not only to overcome this pandemic, but to plan for what comes next. Our small business owners and workers are facing unprecedented challenges, and we must work to alleviate the incredible financial strains they are experiencing.”

Rosen said a bipartisan task force is an ideal setting for her style.

“In the Senate, I have worked time and time again for common-sense, bipartisan solutions that put working families first,” she said. “As a member of this task force, I will bring Nevada’s voice to the table as we work to protect the health and well-being of our country.”

Rosen serves on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees, among others, and each of them deals with issues likely to be addressed by the task force.

“We’ve seen families lose their loved ones, businesses shuttered and workers file unemployment claims at record rates,” Rosen said. “In order to successfully chart our path forward, we need to effectively increase our nation’s testing capability for both acute cases and immune response, expand and improve contact tracing and provide much-needed medical supplies to health care workers and our medical institutions.

“Any plans to re-open states must comply with guidance from medical experts and state and local government officials. These are trying times, but we are a resilient nation, and together we will forge a path forward.”

