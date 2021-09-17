90°F
Pahrump NV
News

RTC seeking qualified bus drivers in Clark County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 17, 2021 - 3:38 am
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary for those who want to embark on a career as an RTC bus operator in Las Vegas. A job fair is scheduled to take place on Friday Sept. 17, at the RTC service yard located at 5165 West Sunset Road from 9:30 a.m., to 2:00 p.m. Successful applicants will receive paid training as well as a $2,500 signing bonus.

Area residents seeking gainful employment and who don’t mind commuting to Las Vegas may want to consider attending a job fair coming up on Friday.

As stated in a news release, Keolis Transit, the service contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), has immediate openings for qualified bus operators.

The job fair is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RTC service yard located at 5165 West Sunset Road, at the corner of Sunset and Decatur.

“Interviews and offers will be made onsite for qualified applicants,” the release stated. “Minimum qualification is a 3-year driving record. No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary. Successful applicants will receive paid training as well as a $2,500 signing bonus.”

As noted on its website, Keolis Transit America is a privately held company established to design, deploy, and coordinate passenger transportation solutions to a full range of clients, including governmental agencies, medical and senior care organizations, airports, transit authorities, the private sector, and the individual consumer.

Interested applicants can fill out a pre-application form at www.keolisNA.com/LasVegas-Careers to expedite the application process, according to the release.

“Keolis offers job opportunities with health benefits, retirement programs and growth potential,” said Marc Perla, general manager for Southern Nevada. “We are looking for people who want to learn a new skill and start a new career.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston Lodge ‘lost’ to early morning fire
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The A-frame building that has long been a favored escape from the heat for Las Vegas locals replaced the previous lodge, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief and Nye County Emergenc ...
20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks marked in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional morning at the First Responders Reflection Area in Pahrump when members of the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley and the local community gathered together in remembrance of one of the most tragic moments in American history, the terrorist attacks that had the entire country frozen with horror on Sept. 11, 2001.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour will stop in Pahrump on T ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour coming to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Early last month, the Nevada governor’s office and Nevada treasurer’s office kicked off the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, a 75-day calendar of trips to communities all across the Silver State geared toward gathering public input on how the state can best use the billions of dollars that are pouring into its coffers as a result of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, better known as the ARPA.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) Officials with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are urging ...
VA encouraging veterans to get an annual flu shot
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As the autumn season arrives next week, officials at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are encouraging all veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff's deputies and fire crews were summoned to a two-veh ...
Crash shuts down the main thoroughfare
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Bourbon Street.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A majority of Nye County's departments, including the financ ...
County opens applications for financial analysts to work on ARPA grants
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, the Nye County Commission gave the green light to the Nye County Finance Department to hire two new staff members who will focus on assisting with the administration of the $9 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the application process for those hoping to fill one of those positions was officially opened on Friday, Sept. 10.

Teresa Martin/Tonopah Times-Bonanza The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah is located at 101 Rada ...
Tonopah Courthouse improvements slated
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah will very soon be seeing some long-awaited renovations that will provide a variety of improvements to the existing facility, with Sparks-based company Reyman Brothers Construction, Inc. awarded the approximately $321,000 contract during the Nye County Commission’s most recent meeting.