RTC seeking qualified bus drivers in Clark County

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary for those who want to embark on a career as an RTC bus operator in Las Vegas. A job fair is scheduled to take place on Friday Sept. 17, at the RTC service yard located at 5165 West Sunset Road from 9:30 a.m., to 2:00 p.m. Successful applicants will receive paid training as well as a $2,500 signing bonus.

Area residents seeking gainful employment and who don’t mind commuting to Las Vegas may want to consider attending a job fair coming up on Friday.

As stated in a news release, Keolis Transit, the service contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), has immediate openings for qualified bus operators.

The job fair is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RTC service yard located at 5165 West Sunset Road, at the corner of Sunset and Decatur.

“Interviews and offers will be made onsite for qualified applicants,” the release stated. “Minimum qualification is a 3-year driving record. No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary. Successful applicants will receive paid training as well as a $2,500 signing bonus.”

As noted on its website, Keolis Transit America is a privately held company established to design, deploy, and coordinate passenger transportation solutions to a full range of clients, including governmental agencies, medical and senior care organizations, airports, transit authorities, the private sector, and the individual consumer.

Interested applicants can fill out a pre-application form at www.keolisNA.com/LasVegas-Careers to expedite the application process, according to the release.

“Keolis offers job opportunities with health benefits, retirement programs and growth potential,” said Marc Perla, general manager for Southern Nevada. “We are looking for people who want to learn a new skill and start a new career.”

