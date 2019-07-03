74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Rural development funds available in Nevada

Staff Report
July 3, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more than $2 billion still available this year to invest in community facilities and infrastructure projects in rural areas, the department announced.

In Nevada, $83,900 remains available in regular Community Facility grant funds; $9 million in direct loan funds and $4.2 million in guaranteed loan funds, the department reported June 24.

The program funds construction of facilities such as schools, hospitals, public buildings, street improvements, equipment and vehicles for first responders and emergency services.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding under USDA’s Community Facilities program. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.

Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less, the department said.

Contact Cheryl Couch at 775-887-1222 to learn more about opportunities in Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Century 21 Gavish Real Estate via PR Newswire On June 21, agents and staff from the Las Vegas a ...
Grand opening for real estate office in Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gavish Real Estate recently held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its newest office in Pahrump.

Las Vegas Review-Journal The complaint alleges that the merger of two of the four largest natio ...
Nevada joins coalition blocking T-Mobile, Sprint merger
Staff Report

Nevada has joined 13 other states in filing a multi-state lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak said there is a need for a closer ...
Review to look at how Nevada uses tax abatement incentives to attract businesses
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, at a recent Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board meeting, said he will reevaluate how Nevada uses tax abatement incentives to entice businesses to relocate or expand in the state to ensure that it does not adversely impact funding for schools.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2018 Pahrump Powwow shows an ...
Donation dinner set to support Pahrump Powwow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each year the Pahrump Valley plays host to the annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow, an event rife with the culture and heritage of the Native American peoples and one that regularly draws thousands of attendees over three days of song, dance and celebration.

James Attebury/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the scene in the aftermath ...
Fort Amargosa burns to the ground
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A fire at Fort Amargosa, a landmark gas station-convenience store-restaurant complex that burned to the ground over the weekend, started in a storage room just outside the restaurant kitchen, the fire chief said.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, June 29 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $58 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc. leadership maintains that n ...
Former Valley CEO no longer employed at Pahrump co-op
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Angela Evans, who was put on paid administrative leave just months after being named permanent CEO of Valley Electric Association Inc. in October 2018, is no longer with the co-op.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks are planned for sites around the region on J ...
List: July 4 activities in the Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Fourth of July activities in the region: Pahrump’s Independence Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160 and encircling the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive. A $5 pancake and sausage breakfast, from VFW Post 10054, is planned from 6 to 7 a.m. July Fourth at the Calvada Eye on the grass, Linda Wright, the lead organizer of the parade, said in a recent interview. She has said that organizers are looking for additional parade participants. Today, July 3, is the deadline to sign up to take part in the parade. The entry fee is $25. Wright can be reached at 775-419-7857.

The $78 million Kyle Canyon Road interchange project included the widening of U.S. Highway 95 f ...
$78M Kyle Canyon interchange complete in in Southern Nevada
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The $78 million Kyle Canyon interchange project will improve safety and traffic flow today and ready the area for the expansion of Interstate 11, officials said.

Nevada Highway Patrol A look at one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Monday along U.S. ...
Head-on crash kills 1 in Nye County
Staff Report

One person was killed in a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty on Monday, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.