Rural development funds available in Nevada

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more than $2 billion still available this year to invest in community facilities and infrastructure projects in rural areas, the department announced.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.

In Nevada, $83,900 remains available in regular Community Facility grant funds; $9 million in direct loan funds and $4.2 million in guaranteed loan funds, the department reported June 24.

The program funds construction of facilities such as schools, hospitals, public buildings, street improvements, equipment and vehicles for first responders and emergency services.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding under USDA’s Community Facilities program. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.

Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less, the department said.

Contact Cheryl Couch at 775-887-1222 to learn more about opportunities in Nevada.