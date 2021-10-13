Rural Pitch coming up in October

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is looking for rural entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to the table for the Second Annual Rural Pitch Day.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen winner of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development's Rural Pitch competition. New Tech will receive $1,150 for first place and an award.

Participants will bring their business ideas to the table and get feedback and advice from experts as compete as fight for cash prizes for the rural pitch day event. The deadline for entry is Oct. 22.

“In addition to earning a little money and learning some business best practices, the Second Annual Rural Pitch Day is an excellent networking opportunity,” said Patty Herzog, GOED’s director of rural economic and community development. “Thanks to support from Nevada Gold Mines, this year we were able to add a youth track for students in eighth through 12th grades.”

The pitch day event will help local entrepreneurs take their product or service from idea to launch.

“This is also an opportunity to learn how to invest in small business to help local entrepreneurs launch their ideas in their communities.”

GOED is partnering with several organizations for the event, including Nevada Gold Mines. GOED is also partnering with founding partners NV Energy, StartUpNV, Audacity Institute, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority, Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority, the Nevada Small Business Development Center, Great Basin College, Western Nevada College, Biz Assembly, Nevada Division of Business and Industry, Karol Hines Consulting, and University of Nevada at Reno.

GOED said in its release, “These partners and all volunteers involved in this event are committed to connecting rural entrepreneurs with business startup resources in Nevada. Together, mentors, entrepreneur support organizations, government entities, founders, and investors, are creating a statewide ecosystem resulting in successful small business development across Nevada.”

The first-place winner of the inaugural event in 2020 was New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley. The company is the maker of the Tidy Oil Changer, a molded plastic device that attaches magnetically to the oil pan, where oil is diverted into a separate catch basin. The device also includes a driver bit that goes through the plastic device, which loosens the screw and allows oil into the plastic diversion device, GOED said. In essence, a “dirty job” is made cleaner, GOED said.

People can reserve tickets to the event at https://buytickets.at/startupnv/568543