70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 12:06 am
 
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in li ...
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proposed legislation to create a sales tax holiday for members of the Nevada National Guard and their families.

The legislation was introduced in the Nevada State Senate on Monday.

“Throughout the last year, the men and women of the Nevada National Guard have stepped up as the heroes we needed during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, the COVID-19 pandemic is the largest and lengthiest state activation in the Nevada National Guard’s 160-year history,” Sisolak said in a release. “This sales tax holiday is one way we can show our deep gratitude and appreciation for all the Nevada Guard does for the Silver State, home and abroad.”

If the legislation were to pass as proposed, an annual temporary sales tax exemption would be created every year on Nevada Day, an observed holiday, and the weekend immediately following the holiday. Overall, the holiday would affect roughly 4,400 active members of the Nevada National Guard and members of their household.

According to a release from the governor’s office, over 1,400 citizen soldiers have been supporting COVID-19-related missions. The missions include logistics related to personal protective equipment, food distribution and testing. The Nevada National Guard recently increased its response operations in support of vaccination distribution and administration.

“I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments of the men and women of the Nevada National Guard, especially over the course of the last year as they have supported our state’s pandemic response,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general, in a release from the governor’s office. “Throughout this historic, unprecedented state activation, members of the Nevada National Guard showed they are always ready, always there as neighbors helping neighbors.”

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With additional signage placed at the vaccination venue, Se ...
Serenity Health’s vaccine effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Monday, May 3 was a big day for the owner and staff at Serenity Mental Health. After weeks of painstaking preparation, the health care company has now officially branched out into COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As detailed on a flyer for the event, there are several not ...
Pahrump Music Festival still accepting vendors, talent
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Lovers of music, art and creativity, those who revel in community gatherings, excitement and activity, mark the calendar for the first weekend in June because organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival are promising four days of fun that are sure to delight the ears, eyes and even the tastebuds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ...
Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near ca ...
Pahrump Senior Center reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

Toni Boner
Local woman accused of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service offi ...
Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
JIM WANG: Let’s get vaccinated: Why vaccination will protect you and the community
By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

From state-wide lockdowns to mandatory health and safety measures, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, live and play, and unfortunately, has resulted in severe illness and death for many. Since January of 2020, there have been about 32 million reported cases of COVID-19 and about 570,000 total deaths from the virus in the United States. Specific populations of people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from the virus. Among these are adults 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities. In addition, people in vulnerable populations and some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bar Rescue stops at the Pahrump VFW
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A popular cable television show that rehabs struggling bars made a stop in Pahrump.