Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proposed legislation to create a sales tax holiday for members of the Nevada National Guard and their families.

The legislation was introduced in the Nevada State Senate on Monday.

“Throughout the last year, the men and women of the Nevada National Guard have stepped up as the heroes we needed during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, the COVID-19 pandemic is the largest and lengthiest state activation in the Nevada National Guard’s 160-year history,” Sisolak said in a release. “This sales tax holiday is one way we can show our deep gratitude and appreciation for all the Nevada Guard does for the Silver State, home and abroad.”

If the legislation were to pass as proposed, an annual temporary sales tax exemption would be created every year on Nevada Day, an observed holiday, and the weekend immediately following the holiday. Overall, the holiday would affect roughly 4,400 active members of the Nevada National Guard and members of their household.

According to a release from the governor’s office, over 1,400 citizen soldiers have been supporting COVID-19-related missions. The missions include logistics related to personal protective equipment, food distribution and testing. The Nevada National Guard recently increased its response operations in support of vaccination distribution and administration.

“I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments of the men and women of the Nevada National Guard, especially over the course of the last year as they have supported our state’s pandemic response,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general, in a release from the governor’s office. “Throughout this historic, unprecedented state activation, members of the Nevada National Guard showed they are always ready, always there as neighbors helping neighbors.”

