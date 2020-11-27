Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100,000 was donated to the nonprofit.

“Cox has been an amazing community partner of the Salvation Army for years, and we are extremely grateful for their support, especially this holiday season with so many facing food and housing insecurity due to the pandemic,” said the Salvation Army’s Clark County Coordinator Capt. Anthony Barnes.

“Through the generosity of the James M. Cox Foundation, we’re able to provide $100,000 to the Salvation Army to help provide food, shelter and support to those most in need in our community,” said Cox Vice President of Technology David Diers, who is also a member of the Salvation Army board. “The frozen turkeys will be the centerpiece of a food distribution event planned on Saturday, Nov. 21.”