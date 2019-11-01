Scam alert: Nevada Supreme Court does not collect warrant fees

In recent days, individuals have contacted the Nevada Supreme Court attempting to obtain refunds for warrant fees or bail payments made through a web link provided by an imposter, the court announced this week.

As the Nevada Supreme Court does not collect warrant fees from appellants, this request caused concern for staff at the court, it said in its announcement.

The false message indicates the victim must pay the warrant fee or face arrest.

The Nevada Supreme Court and Court of Appeals only hear appeals from District Court cases. No warrant or bail fees are collected when an individual files an appeal. None of the individuals who have contacted the Supreme Court have pending appeals or other business with the Court.

As the Nevada Supreme Court does not collect warrant fees from appellants, this request caused concern for staff at the court, it said in its announcement. Additionally, the individuals had limited English proficiency and were not familiar with appellate court processes. Most of the calls have been from Las Vegas.

Individuals who may have fallen victim to a similar scam involving the Nevada Supreme Court of the Nevada Court of Appeals should contact the Nevada Attorney General, Consumer Complaints at 702-486-3132.