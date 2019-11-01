42°F
Scam alert: Nevada Supreme Court does not collect warrant fees

Staff Report
November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

In recent days, individuals have contacted the Nevada Supreme Court attempting to obtain refunds for warrant fees or bail payments made through a web link provided by an imposter, the court announced this week.

The false message indicates the victim must pay the warrant fee or face arrest.

The Nevada Supreme Court and Court of Appeals only hear appeals from District Court cases. No warrant or bail fees are collected when an individual files an appeal. None of the individuals who have contacted the Supreme Court have pending appeals or other business with the Court.

As the Nevada Supreme Court does not collect warrant fees from appellants, this request caused concern for staff at the court, it said in its announcement. Additionally, the individuals had limited English proficiency and were not familiar with appellate court processes. Most of the calls have been from Las Vegas.

Individuals who may have fallen victim to a similar scam involving the Nevada Supreme Court of the Nevada Court of Appeals should contact the Nevada Attorney General, Consumer Complaints at 702-486-3132.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Chuck Coleman of the Pahrump Elks Lodge, left, and Edward U ...
Check presentation in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Construction on Trojan Park, along Wilson Road, began in late fall of 2018, courtesy of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Tuesday, Oct. 29 Soroptimist International of the Pahrump ...
Pahrump Soroptimists make very special donation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When a child has been abused or neglected and enters the foster care system, it can be a frightening, stressful and saddening experience. Many times foster youth can feel bereft of all they have always known and unstable in a changing world but the involvement of a personal advocate can help ease these difficult emotions.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 30 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Antique cars decorated with Halloween pump ...
Beatty Days a success despite blustery weather
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“A rip snorter,” is how Beatty Town Board Chairman Dick Gardner described Beatty Days 2019, and board member Randy Reed commented on the “good turnout.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Highway 160 in Pahrump is one of the highways that is now su ...
Nye County sign code proposal elicits outrage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently considering overhauling its signage ordinance for the Pahrump Regional Planning District and many of the initially proposed changes sparked frustration from the local business community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mechanical failure appeared to be the cause of a vehicle fi ...
Emergency calls: Man transported after stabbing
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a residence along the 1300 block of Bruce Street after a reported stabbing just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

One person was killed in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesda ...
Nevada corrections officer killed in U.S. 95 crash identified
By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that just before 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the corrections officer hit the back of an NDOT truck driving slowly on U.S. Highway 95.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School Principal George Campnell, at ri ...
Pahrump Valley High school students receive acclaim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than three dozen Pahrump Valley High School students recently earned a prestigious honor, as they were named to the National Honor Society.