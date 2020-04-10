Scammers preying on unemployed

State officials this week are warning residents seeking unemployment insurance to beware of various scams.

(Jan Hogan/View) State officials warn residents about potential unemployment insurance scams.

As stated in a Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) news release, the agency is cautioning unemployment insurance filers to be wary of websites that appear to look like legitimate government websites offering assistance in filing for Nevada unemployment insurance.

“As the agency continues to experience a high volume of claims entering the system, the agency’s number one priority is supporting Nevadans’ unemployment needs in a secure environment,” the release noted. “DETR continues to actively monitor systems to address the challenges related to the unemployment insurance claims process during this extraordinary time.”

As such, the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection provided tips and suggestions about avoiding potential scams.

“Avoid giving access to your bank account to other than those whom you have authorized,” the agency suggested. “Only scammers will demand that you provide them with your personal information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, debit and credit cards, or PIN numbers in order to receive stimulus funding.”

Additionally, the agency said individuals should avoid suggestions of paying any amount of money to receive a stimulus check.

“You will not be asked to pay any money, including a “processing fee,” to receive a stimulus check,” the agency warned. “Beware of entering your personal or financial information into phishing websites that appear to look like legitimate government websites, and do not share personal information with any person or website that asks for it related to the federal stimulus package.”

DETR Director Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner said if the agency needs any information from filers regarding their claim, the agency will notify the filer directly via their UInv claimant account, correspondence through the mail, or via telephone by DETR staff.

“You never have to pay to file,” she said. “Unfortunately, trying times do not deter scams but breeds invention and offers the opportunity for victimization of residents by scammers. We all must be vigilant and protect ourselves, particularly now. Check your mailbox frequently to ward off theft. If your mailbox has a lock, make it accessible to you in the event you receive stimulus funding by a physical check in your mailbox.”

The only official site for Nevadans to file for unemployment insurance benefits is http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a scam can file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, or with the Federal Trade Commission

Filers can also call the Nevada Attorney General’s hotline toll free at 888-434-9989.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes