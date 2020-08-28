88°F
School district receives ‘distance learning’ funding

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Just in time for the resumption of studies at area schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Nye County School District has received much-needed financial assistance for students who will be participating in “distance learning” from their homes.

As stated in a news release, the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) management and operating contractor, Mission Support and Test Services (MSTS), this month announced a $34,000 donation to Nye County School District in an effort to provide mobile hot spots and internet service for 50 families.

Based on recent district surveys, roughly 200 individual students need internet access support to complete their studies.

The NNSS’ donation will provide mobile hot spots with internet access for 12 months to 50 families who may have multiple students in the household.

District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shillingburg extolled the contribution.

“The Nye County School District is very grateful for the continued support from NNSS,” Shillingburg said. “Their generous donation will help us make sure all of our students have access to their online curriculum and to the online support from their classroom teachers.”

Last month the district’s Board of Trustees approved a COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Board members selected a “hybrid program” where students return to class two days a week and participate in distance learning three days a week.

NCSD Director of Technology Robert Williams said the contribution allows the district to make the hot spot purchases immediately.

“Being able to work directly with NNSS is enabling us to make purchases faster and into the hands of the families sooner,” he said in part.

At present, NCSD’s student enrollment is more than 5,500 strong, and has had to overcome several challenges in ensuring students have access to the technology required for distance learning, according to the release.

“Many district schools have implemented hybrid classroom environments, with in-person classes supported by online class periods, or mixtures of in-person and online instruction,” the release stated. “The district was also required to provide a fully-virtual option should parents choose that route.”

The release went on to state that when classes began this week, nearly a quarter of students will be enrolled in that fully remote option.

In reference to the $34,000 donation, MSTS President Mark Martinez noted the NNSS works to foster a passion for Science Technology Engineering and Math, (STEM) in schools throughout the region.

“Until we can connect in person again, this is a way for us to directly support students and encourage them to continue their education,” Martinez said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

