Scorching Las Vegas temperatures to rise through weekend

Extreme heat conditions will blanket the Las Vegas region this weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Community Pool is a refuge from the 100-degree heat.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area patrons and staff may see high temperatures around 113 degrees during the first weekend of July 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first prolonged heat spell of the summer — delayed more than a month from the norm — was beginning to be felt across Pahrump Valley on Thursday. It’s expected to intensify through the weekend.

Pahrump high temperatures were expected to be near 100 on Thursday, 103 on Friday and reach up to 110 Sunday and remain at or above 100 through the coming week.

If you’re headed out of town for the holiday weekend, Lake Mead is projected to have highs of 113 Sunday and Monday. The Death Valley National Park visitors center at Furnace Creek, California, may rise to around 123 on Sunday.

Q: What exactly do the different HeatRisk categories mean and what precautions can I take to minimize my risk of heat related impacts? A: The graphics below outline the different HeatRisk categories & provide actions you can take to stay safe! #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx https://t.co/BJct9MaJVv pic.twitter.com/Z9VjgrNQmG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 28, 2023

The National Weather Service is advising people to be prepared for the extreme heat conditions.

Graphics showing the risks from minor to extreme heat were tweeted Wednesday by the weather service. Each level gives advice for ways to protect yourself.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for portions of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the advisory stated.

Warm overnight temperatures in the mid-80s are not expected to provide much relief to the extreme daytime heat.

Clark County and other agencies are likely to announce the opening of daytime cooling centers in advance of the weekend.

Sun, heat protection cautions

People are likely to flock to the Spring Mountains for cooler temperatures. Proper hydration and sunscreen protection are even more important at high altitude.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “high altitude” is 8,000 to 12,000 feet above sea level. This means you’re in high altitude territory, whether hanging out on the deck of Lee Canyon’s Hillside Lodge, playing games in the base area, or taking a hike in Kyle or Lee canyons.

Dehydration decreases the body’s ability to acclimatize to high altitudes, so people must hydrate before and during a visit. It’s also helpful to skip alcohol the night before a high-altitude hike to help with hydration.

For every 1,000 feet of elevation gained, the ultraviolet rays are 8-10 percent stronger, according to the NYU School of Medicine. That means applying sunscreen with a higher SPF before and during a visit to the Spring Mountains. For example, if a person uses SPF 30 in the valley, they should consider sunscreen with a higher SPF, such as 50-70. Also, wearing a sunhat helps shield your face.

As temperatures soar above 100 degrees, weather and Lake Mead officials were asking people to ensure they drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity and prolonged exposure to the sun. Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and watching out for each other are essential.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.