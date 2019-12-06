51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Search warrant nets arrest at Amargosa Valley facility

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Several reports of alleged physical and sexual abuse at an Amargosa Valley behavioral health facility has prompted a Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation, where at least one person was arrested, according to Lt. Adam Tippetts.

As stated in a video news release, Tippetts said a search warrant was executed at the Never Give Up facility at 3020 Highway 373, on Monday, Dec. 2.

“Several reports of allegations involving physical abuse and sexual abuse were reported to the sheriff’s office that had been occurring at the facility,” Tippetts said. “The report also indicated that staff members were failing to report these allegations within the 24-hour mandatory requirements.”

After several interviews were conducted with children and staff members at the facility, an individual identified as Raymond Lomeli, 21, of Henderson, was arrested for allegedly obstructing a public officer.

Tippetts also noted that additional arrests may be forthcoming, following the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the alleged incident, is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Concerns about the rising levels of "PM 10" dust, or particul ...
Pahrump’s dust problem drawing state attention, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though officials insisted it was not intended to be a threat, a warning of sorts was issued to Nye County last month when an air quality specialist explained that the county must keep a tight handle on its dust problem, otherwise outside governmental agencies could come in to enforce dust control restrictions and regulations.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently ...
Meadows Bank net income up 21%
Staff Report

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas and operating a branch in Pahrump, announced that it posted net income after tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Library gun ban proposal is set for consideration in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Library Board of Trustees is set to address a very contentious issue, a possible ban on guns in the library’s story room, at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Rolin Bruno, a 76-year old from Arrowbear, Calif., was re ...
Search is on for missing Death Valley area hiker
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Harsh winter weather conditions are hampering the search for a missing hiker in Death Valley National Park.

Town of Pahrump photo The cleanup and repair maintenance will be moving one pond so at some poi ...
Project at Duck Ponds in Pahrump
Staff Report

The duck ponds at the Nye County and town administration building at the Calvada Eye will be undergoing a thorough cleaning and repair project during the next couple of weeks, town government announced in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Rain slickens Nevada Highway 160 in Pahrump as shown in this ...
Storms continue run through Pahrump region
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Another in a series of late autumn storms moved through the region this week, prompting a winter weather advisory for mountains near Pahrump and bringing steady rain to the lower elevations in town.