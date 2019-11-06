54°F
News

Seeking nominations for 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards

Staff Report
November 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Volunteers, the Governor’s Commission on Service, announced that nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards, the highest honor bestowed on a volunteer in Nevada, are now open to the public, officials announced.

The award is given in seven categories: Individual Volunteer, Individual Youth Volunteer, National Service Member of the Year, Nonprofit/Community Volunteer Program, Business/Corporate Volunteer Program, Community Leadership Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Finalists will attend the Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony on April 9 at the J.W. Marriott in Las Vegas, where the award recipient for each category will be announced. Winners of the Governor’s Points of Light Award have come from all over Nevada, showing that we are truly a state full of volunteers.

Nominations will be open until Nov. 30.

Nominations can be submitted at www.nevadavolunteers.org

The Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony honors individuals, community-based organizations and businesses for their contribution to communities through volunteer service.

Award recipients are selected by a panel of leaders in business, government, and nonprofits from across the state based on criteria showing how their volunteerism exemplifies excellence in volunteerism, community, impact, use of resources, longevity and inspiration.

For more information please contact Terry Bell at tbell@nevadavolunteers.org or 775-825-1900.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Associat ...
VEA’s District 6 director Dawson departs
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors is again experiencing shifts with several new faces coming on board in recent months and more on the way. Valley’s District 6 director departed from the board in early November.

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

UPDATE: Valley Electric Inc. announced that District 6 director (north Pahrump) has retired from the co-op’s board in a written release. It was previously announced that Dawson had resigned.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Martha Wehrly and her assistant demonstrate soap making to a ...
Nevada’s 155th birthday celebrated in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Day 2019 marked the 155th birthday of the state and while the holiday may not have been greeted with quite the same level of fantastic fanfare as seen in the state’s capital, Pahrump did have its own exciting festivities to celebrate Nevada’s anniversary.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal file All proceeds from the two-day event will go toward ...
Amargosa Opera House celebrates its shared history
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been over seventy years since Duffy Chisholm played with his brother and sisters in the dusty desert around their small house in Death Valley Junction and watched the T and T Railroad engines pass by, but he still thinks of this place as home.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Lobo and his handler’s duty station will be in Southern Ne ...
K-9 Lobo joins Nevada law enforcement team
Staff Report

Lobo, a 3-year-old German shepherd, graduated from training and joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s ranks as an explosives detection K-9 earlier this month.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal By creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in rural Nev ...
Initiative to support rural Nevada entrepreneurship
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced that it is partnering with other government entities, higher education institutions, business leaders and start-up resources in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Guy Clifton/Travel Nevada Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak stands next to the inaugural gown she ...
Nevada first lady donates inaugural gown to museum
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak continued what has become a tradition in Nevada by donating the gown she wore at her husband’s inaugural ball to the Nevada State Museum.

Thinkstock Steven Horsford’s seat, which includes Nye County, has been coveted by both partie ...
Nevada’s Congressman Horsford is an early fundraising leader
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford hold early fundraising leads in their races for re-election in Nevada’s 3rd and 4th congressional districts.

Voters lined up to cast their vote at a polling station at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Nov ...
Increase reported in Nevada voter registation
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 5,899 active registered voters statewide during the month of October 2019 as compared to September 2019.