Seeking nominations for 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards

Nevada Volunteers, the Governor’s Commission on Service, announced that nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards, the highest honor bestowed on a volunteer in Nevada, are now open to the public, officials announced.

Thinkstock Finalists will attend the Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony on April 9, 2020 at the J.W. Marriot in Las Vegas where the award recipient for each category will be announced.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony honors individuals, community-based organizations and businesses for their contribution to communities through volunteer service.

Nevada Volunteers, the Governor’s Commission on Service, announced that nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards, the highest honor bestowed on a volunteer in Nevada, are now open to the public, officials announced.

The award is given in seven categories: Individual Volunteer, Individual Youth Volunteer, National Service Member of the Year, Nonprofit/Community Volunteer Program, Business/Corporate Volunteer Program, Community Leadership Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Finalists will attend the Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony on April 9 at the J.W. Marriott in Las Vegas, where the award recipient for each category will be announced. Winners of the Governor’s Points of Light Award have come from all over Nevada, showing that we are truly a state full of volunteers.

Nominations will be open until Nov. 30.

Nominations can be submitted at www.nevadavolunteers.org

The Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony honors individuals, community-based organizations and businesses for their contribution to communities through volunteer service.

Award recipients are selected by a panel of leaders in business, government, and nonprofits from across the state based on criteria showing how their volunteerism exemplifies excellence in volunteerism, community, impact, use of resources, longevity and inspiration.

For more information please contact Terry Bell at tbell@nevadavolunteers.org or 775-825-1900.