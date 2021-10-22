Senior center ‘Monster Mash’ party returns

The Pahrump Senior Center has several upcoming events, as its annual “Monster Mash” dance and party returns on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center is hosting its annual Halloween "Monster Mash" party on Saturday Oct. 30, from 5-to-10 p.m. The event serves as a fundraiser for operations at the site. Tickets are $15.00 per person which includes appetizers, dinner and dessert. Drinks will also be available at the party.

The Pahrump Senior Center has several upcoming events, as its annual “Monster Mash” dance and party returns on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Site Manager Anne Blankenship said dinner will include hors d’oeuvres, BBQ ribs, along with all the “fixins” and dessert.

Most importantly, Blankenship urges those who plan to attend, to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

Masks are required to attend the event.

“Tickets are only $15 per person and we will have a costume contest, raffle, and a DJ,” she said. “Sadly, we were unable to have last year’s event due to shutdown, but we are all geared up for a fun night this year. Tickets are available at the Pahrump Senior Center, at 1370 West Basin Ave. and are also available at the door on the 30th. We welcome everyone from the community to attend. You must be at least 21 years of age.”

Full pancake breakfast coming up

Additionally, Blankenship spoke about the senior center’s special pancake breakfast coming up next month on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

“We are urging everyone to bring the whole family and enjoy a great big breakfast with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and Potatoes O’Brien,” she said. “Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the senior center and at the door on Saturday morning.”

Bargains galore

The center is also having a huge rummage sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The sale will take place at 3960 Quail Run Road, off of N. Bannavitch Street.

“We’re inviting residents to come by and check out the deals because there will be lots of great items to choose from,” she noted.

Additional information

The Pahrump Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. daily.

For those over 60 years of age, the suggested donation is $3 per person.

Fresh homemade soup is also served daily, with a salad bar for an additional $2 fee.

“You can find our menu at our website at pahrumpseniorcenter.org and also in the Friday edition of the Pahrump Valley Times,” Blankenship noted.

For more information on additional services the senior center provides, contact Anne at 775-727-5008, ext. 4.

For information on transportation services Monday through Friday for area seniors over 60 years of age, call Laura at 775-727-5008 ext. 3 regarding details for the service.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes