Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 2 – March 6.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Orange chicken, chow mein noodles, broccoli, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Turkey bacon wraps, carrots, salad, bananas, mushroom soup;

Wednesday – Tuna casserole, green beans, apple salad, pudding, bean soup;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff with rice, squash, spinach salad, fresh fruit, soup;

Friday – Honey lemon chicken, peppers/penne, whole wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar – cardiac health, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Healthy Cooking class, 1-3 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nathan Adelson Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 2 – March 6.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – French dip sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked French fries, colorful salad, mandarin oranges, pudding, vegetable soup;

Tuesday – Lemon baked chicken, baked macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll, pie;

Wednesday – Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, tossed salad, tangy yogurt salad dressing, mixed berry cup;

Thursday – Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday – Thin and crispy pizza, broccoli salad, green beans, cookie, pineapple chunks.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 2 – March 6.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken quarter, baked potato, green beans, corn muffin, creamy coleslaw, pears;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, oranges-mangoes;

Wednesday – Egg salad on whole wheat bread, Waldorf apple salad with walnuts and celery;

Thursday – Cowboy chicken grillers, baked potato with veggies, steamed cauliflower, baked beans, mixed fruit;

Friday – Egg casserole with mixed veggies, potato pancakes with green onions, crisp bacon strips, muffins with honey, orange juice.