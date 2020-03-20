Senior News

In an effort to impede the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Tonopah Senior Center is temporarily closed until April 3 but we are hoping to reopen on April 6.

Tonopah cares about its seniors though and will continue to supply meals to registered seniors on a take-out basis. The weekly menu supplied in this column is what we are serving so you just have to call us here at the center at 482-6450 and we will have your meal ready for pick-up during the normal serving hours. Keep checking in the Times-Bonanza for updates. Hopefully, meals and activities will resume soon at the center!

Even though the St. Patrick’s Day celebration had to be canceled due to the closure, the raffle was held anyway and Sylvia Van Patten was the lucky winner of all those great raffle items. Congratulations Sylvia!

Dean Tambouratgis trimmed all our roses for us in anticipation of spring. We will work on getting the grass out of the flower beds soon, when we are graced with a beautiful day, it’s just not the same in the wind and cold.

Craft class is normally held every Monday beginning at 12:30 p.m.; they are conducted by Patti Browning and Jackie Winters. It is a lot of fun and Patti and Jackie have great ideas to share each week, so come and join the group as soon as we reopen.

Sherri Wood, our bingo caller, came in early this week with lots on new items for bingo prizes, thank you Sherri for all your efforts on behalf of the seniors. The lucky blackout winner this week was Jipsy Moorhead, who also received and extra $10 cash donation from H&R Block of Tonopah. Everyone is welcome to come to the Senior Center and play bingo on Wednesdays as soon as we reopen. There are prizes for every winner for each game with a big prize plus a small amount of cash going to the blackout winner. Bingo is held after lunch on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Cards are 25 cents each with prizes for individual wins. All ages are welcome so come and enjoy a little bingo and great fellowship.

With the new schedule of commodities we have begun giving out March’s commodities now. So if you are registered here at the Tonopah Senior Center, please come and get them as soon as possible! Call the center at 482-6450 and someone will meet you at the door with your commodities.

The Senior Nutrition and Transportation Program provides non-emergency medical transportation to Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Fallon, Hawthorne, Bishop and Pahrump. Please call 775-482-7300 for more information and to schedule a trip.

The office hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. If you get the answering machine, please leave a message and someone will call you back as soon as they can. You must contact the Senior Nutrition office for scheduling a ride no less than five working days in advance to ensure that they are able to accommodate your needs. Their goal is to ensure that they are able to provide the much-needed transportation for everyone in need, but advance notice is essential and greatly appreciated.

The following is this week’s menu at the Tonopah Senior Center, #1 Senior Way; Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., excluding breakfast Fridays when we serve from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Suggested donations of $3 are accepted from seniors 60 and over; $6 required for non-seniors; and $4 required for children.

Thursday, March 12 – Chili-Cheese Hotdogs, Chips

Friday, March 13 – Fish Tacos

Monday, March 16 – Lasagna

Tuesday, March 17 – *St. Patrick’s Day* Corned Beef and Cabbage

Wednesday, March 18 – Navy Beans and Ham hocks

Menu subject to change. For further information pertaining to this article or the Tonopah Senior Center, call us at 775-482-6450.