Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced this fall that a Pahrump citizen convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to prison by District Judge Robert Lane.

Gregory Kerkorian received two 12 to 30-month prison sentences, one for each of the two animal cruelty counts to which he had earlier pleaded guilty, the DA’s office said in a news release last month.

“Kerkorian abused numerous cats by neglecting them to the point that many of them starved to death,” the news release stated. “The cruelty counts are concurrent to each other but consecutive to the local jail time that he is serving in Pahrump for a different case. Kerkorian will likely begin his prison sentence later in November at a facility to be determined by the Nevada Department of Corrections.”

District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a statement: “This case sends the important message to our community that those who would commit animal cruelty are asking for trouble – big trouble. I want to thank my hardworking deputies for bringing this case to a just resolution and hope this outcome might make somebody think twice.”

Sentencing was on Oct. 28.