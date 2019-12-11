45°F
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case

Staff Report
December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced this fall that a Pahrump citizen convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to prison by District Judge Robert Lane.

Gregory Kerkorian received two 12 to 30-month prison sentences, one for each of the two animal cruelty counts to which he had earlier pleaded guilty, the DA’s office said in a news release last month.

“Kerkorian abused numerous cats by neglecting them to the point that many of them starved to death,” the news release stated. “The cruelty counts are concurrent to each other but consecutive to the local jail time that he is serving in Pahrump for a different case. Kerkorian will likely begin his prison sentence later in November at a facility to be determined by the Nevada Department of Corrections.”

District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a statement: “This case sends the important message to our community that those who would commit animal cruelty are asking for trouble – big trouble. I want to thank my hardworking deputies for bringing this case to a just resolution and hope this outcome might make somebody think twice.”

Sentencing was on Oct. 28.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Construction on the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestea ...
Construction finally getting underway at Pahrump intersection
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For two long years, the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump had been languishing in a cone zone limbo as it awaited a return to normal following a water main break that occurred within the Great Basin Water Company system in Nov. 2017.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews perform a swi ...
Pahrump fire crews perform swift-water rescue
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Flash flood waters trapped an elderly Pahrump couple inside their vehicle as they were arriving home on Sunday evening, Dec. 8.

U.S. Department of Energy file photo A mixed low-level disposal cell at the Nevada National Sec ...
Nevada National Security Site employees recognized
Staff Report

Twenty-eight Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) employees have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Secretary’s Honor Awards, the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest form of internal employee recognition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton
Nye Superintendent Norton approved for board seat
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton was recently appointed to the board of directors of WestEd, a nonprofit that focuses on improving education and other outcomes, from children to adults.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A couple visits the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store ...
Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump
Staff Report

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.