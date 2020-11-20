68°F
Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

“Dear members of the community; My name is Gaby Cruz, and I am the owner of Serenity Health,” Cruz penned in a statement sent to media constituents on Nov. 17. “It has been brought to my attention that many of the members of the Pahrump community were not served in a timely manner or were turned away last night after a very long wait in the COVID-19 car line.

“I apologize for this undeniably deleterious situation last night,” Cruz wrote. “I hope to be able to atone for our mistake. It was never our intention to mishandle the privilege to serve this wonderful community. We simply ran out of test swabs. We have recognized our mistakes made and are preparing for a better, well-managed, and planned-out approach for testing from here on out. Again, please accept my deepest apology and allow us to amend this important friendship with the citizens of Pahrump.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Nevada and demand for the tests that detect the virus was continuously outpacing the availability of testing supplies, communities all across the state were scrambling to establish reliable testing resources. It was at this critical time that Serenity Health stepped up to partner with Nye County to ensure those who call Pahrump and the surrounding areas home would have a place they could go to receive COVID-19 testing.

The partnership came as a result of Serenity Health’s already established familiarity with Nye County, as the company is the contracted medical provider for the Nye County Detention Centers operated by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Cruz decided to approach the lab Serenity Health uses, Chemisys Laboratory, and the sheriff’s office with the idea of setting up drive-up testing in Pahrump and the first tests administered through this partnership were conducted in late March. Since that time, Serenity Health has conducted thousands of COVID-19 tests and has played a valuable part in the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-up testing through Serenity Health is now available three days per week in Pahrump. There is no need to pre-register. Residents can simply show up in their cars to 2280 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 301 Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. or, if early hours are preferable, in the mornings on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. to receive a test. People are asked to bring their ID as well as their medical insurance card, if they have it. Those without medical insurance will still receive a test. As a reminder, this is drive-up testing only and residents are asked to remain in their vehicles the entire time.

Additional testing resource information, as well as various other information related to the pandemic, can be found online at www.nyecounty.net by clicking on the “COVID-19 Info” link at the bottom of the page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bond taken out to fund construction of the Nye County D ...
Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Besides being a delicious and necessary ingre ...
A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Marti ...
$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that ...
Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customer ...
Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health pro ...
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times County officials were guests of the Nevada Department of Tr ...
NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.