Series of area fires engage Pahrump fire crews

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned to a reported structure fire along the 6200 block of South Cajon Lane on Thursday, July 9.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Throughout the week fire crews responded to a number of small ground-cover and mixed-fuel fires including a fire on Irene Street and North Blagg Road.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned to a reported structure fire along the 6200 block of South Cajon Lane on Thursday, July 9.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were initially dispatched for an EMS standby at that address for a domestic situation.

“Once they were on scene, one of the residents indicated that their house was filling with smoke,” Lewis said. “Crews were located down the street so we had a quick response and found a contents fire in a bedroom of the residence. The fire was held to the contents and did not extend to the actual structure. The injured parties, as a result of the domestic, were transported off scene by the sheriff’s office. The fire was a direct result of the domestic incident.”

On Monday, July 13, fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of East Bourbon Street for a building fire at approximately 1 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find an accessory outbuilding to the rear of the property, where they commenced a quick defensive interior attack,” Lewis said. “They halted the fire with no extension. There was evidence of fireworks in the area, so it was thought to be possibly related to the use of fireworks.”

Almost simultaneously, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of Gamebird Road and Barney Street at approximately 1:08 a.m.

“Crews arrived in short fashion to find a well-involved commercial truck that was off of the hard surface of the road, onto the desert floor,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly controlled that fire with no extension and there were no occupants to be found near the vehicle. The cause of the fire is suspect in nature. Throughout the week there’s been a number of small ground-cover fires, and some mixed-fuel fires, including along Irene Street and North Blagg Road.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes