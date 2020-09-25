Service will allow voters to track mailed ballots

A new service will allow Nevada voters to track ballots mailed in for the 2020 election.

The Nevada Secretary of State Elections Division on Tuesday announced a new service that will allows voters to track mail ballots – when they are mailed to them, when they are received by the county and when they have been counted. This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partnership between the Elections Division and BallotTrax, which provides ballot tracking services to voters in many other states.

Nevada voters should visit https://nevada.ballottrax.net and register for the service, which is free. Once registered, voters can select to receive ballot tracking alerts via text message, email or voice call. Voters can set the hours during which they would like to receive ballot tracking alerts.

To manage preferences, voters can sign in to the website at any time to change their selected notification methods, turn off notifications or modify contact hours.

“Due to the significant number of voters we anticipate will vote by mail this election, including many voters who will be casting a mail ballot for the first time, the Elections Division decided to make ballot tracking a priority,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said. “Voters are used to buying something online and then tracking the package from the retail outlet to their doorstep. We can now offer this same service, and the peace of mind that comes with it, to voters who vote by mail.”

The only information that is required to sign up for ballot tracking is the voter’s first and last name, date of birth and ZIP code. Voters are not required to provide their Social Security number or driver’s license number. In addition to signing up for ballot tracking, Nevada voters can verify the status of their ballot by visiting the secretary of state’s registered voter services website.

Pursuant to Assembly Bill 4 from the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, all active registered voters in Nevada will receive a ballot in the mail for the 2020 general election.

Voters can see the date on which ballots will be mailed to registered voters in their county by visiting the secretary of state’s website.

Voters who prefer to vote in person rather than vote by mail can do so. Early voting and Election Day polling locations can be found on the secretary of state’s website. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.