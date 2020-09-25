64°F
News

Service will allow voters to track mailed ballots

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2020 - 10:08 pm
 

A new service will allow Nevada voters to track ballots mailed in for the 2020 election.

The Nevada Secretary of State Elections Division on Tuesday announced a new service that will allows voters to track mail ballots – when they are mailed to them, when they are received by the county and when they have been counted. This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partnership between the Elections Division and BallotTrax, which provides ballot tracking services to voters in many other states.

Nevada voters should visit https://nevada.ballottrax.net and register for the service, which is free. Once registered, voters can select to receive ballot tracking alerts via text message, email or voice call. Voters can set the hours during which they would like to receive ballot tracking alerts.

To manage preferences, voters can sign in to the website at any time to change their selected notification methods, turn off notifications or modify contact hours.

“Due to the significant number of voters we anticipate will vote by mail this election, including many voters who will be casting a mail ballot for the first time, the Elections Division decided to make ballot tracking a priority,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said. “Voters are used to buying something online and then tracking the package from the retail outlet to their doorstep. We can now offer this same service, and the peace of mind that comes with it, to voters who vote by mail.”

The only information that is required to sign up for ballot tracking is the voter’s first and last name, date of birth and ZIP code. Voters are not required to provide their Social Security number or driver’s license number. In addition to signing up for ballot tracking, Nevada voters can verify the status of their ballot by visiting the secretary of state’s registered voter services website.

Pursuant to Assembly Bill 4 from the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, all active registered voters in Nevada will receive a ballot in the mail for the 2020 general election.

Voters can see the date on which ballots will be mailed to registered voters in their county by visiting the secretary of state’s website.

Voters who prefer to vote in person rather than vote by mail can do so. Early voting and Election Day polling locations can be found on the secretary of state’s website. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Anthony Arthur
Man facing arson charge after burning down his home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the ...
Disaster preparedness study funded by Walmart grant
Staff Report

The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities and Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy to research how well existing disaster management and planning systems in Nevada and Arizona are serving Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas.

Times Bonanza & Goldfield News file Tonopah schools went all online after multiple students an ...
Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery, a 2,700 square-f ...
Cork is undone at new wine tasting room
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump now has a new winery with a tasting room doing business in the heart of town. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is owned by native Nevadan and winemaker Tim Burke.