Sheriff’s Office warns about COVID-19 scams

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

It appears that some individuals are using concerns of the COVID-19 virus as a way to scam others, as stated in a video news release by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.

“In light of recent events, we at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office want to make the public aware of several reported scam attempts related to the coronavirus,” Horak said. “Scammers are attempting to take advantage of people.”

Horak pointed out that the scammers are calling, using emails, texts and other forms of social media as a way to rip off those who are uneasy about the global pandemic crisis.

“If you receive a robocall of any sort, hang up,” she said. “Do not press any numbers or give out any personal information. Scammers are using robocalls to pitch everything from coronavirus treatments, to work-at-home schemes, and the best thing to do is hang up.”

Additionally, Horak advised individuals to ignore any online offers for vaccinations and home test kits.

“At this time, there are no FDA-approved home test kits, or vaccinations for the coronavirus,” she said. “Do not respond to text or emails regarding checks from the government. The details are still being finalized, and anyone who tells you they can get your money sooner is a scammer. Watch out for emails or phone calls claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or experts saying that they have information about the virus. These are scams. Do not click on any links from unfamiliar email addresses.”

For the most up-to-date information about the virus, Horak recommended visiting the CDC website at www.cdc.gov /coronavirus, or the the World Health Organization at www.who.int.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Las Vegas Review-Journal High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada.
Action demanded to protect inmates from coronavirus
Staff Report

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is one of six organizations that sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and other leaders outlining specific actions that should be taken to reduce the COVID-19 exposure of those in the care of our prisons and jails.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director and Pahrump Valley ...
Protection equipment numbers down for first responders
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As area first responders answer emergency service calls in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, they themselves are subject to possible exposure to the contagion.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $16 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The body of a deceased female was discovered inside a white ...
Body of missing woman discovered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information regarding the body of a female discovered inside of a vehicle last week.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Grove cannabis dispensary is now offering home del ...
Pahrump’s Grove dispensary offering deliveries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from Pahrump’s Grove cannabis dispensary have started up a brand new delivery service for residents in the valley.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of ...
Inyo County warn against taking part in ‘high-risk’ activities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

Getty Images Picking the right variety is the key to success. San Marzano, Green Zebra, and Bla ...
In Season: Tomatoes, America’s most popular vegetable
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Legend has it that sometime, during or after the Great Depression, a farmer paid off his entire mortgage by developing and selling a new variety of tomato. That wildly successful tomato variety has since come to be called “Mortgage Lifter” and is available today from many online seed stores.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP troopers throughout the state have been issued appropriate perso ...
NHP putting safety first amid virus outbreak
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus continue, the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), is taking extra precautions for the safety of troopers patrolling the highways throughout the Silver State.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District has temporarily stopped it ...
School employee tests positive for COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District announced that an employee that participated in the distribution of its school lunch and breakfasts has tested positive for COVID-19.