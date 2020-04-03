Sheriff’s Office warns about COVID-19 scams

It appears that some individuals are using concerns of the COVID-19 virus as a way to scam others, as stated in a video news release by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.

(Jan Hogan/View) Many scams are perpetrated via computers, thus area residents are warned to be aware of anything suspicious and not to click on links or open attachments if something seems amiss.

“In light of recent events, we at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office want to make the public aware of several reported scam attempts related to the coronavirus,” Horak said. “Scammers are attempting to take advantage of people.”

Horak pointed out that the scammers are calling, using emails, texts and other forms of social media as a way to rip off those who are uneasy about the global pandemic crisis.

“If you receive a robocall of any sort, hang up,” she said. “Do not press any numbers or give out any personal information. Scammers are using robocalls to pitch everything from coronavirus treatments, to work-at-home schemes, and the best thing to do is hang up.”

Additionally, Horak advised individuals to ignore any online offers for vaccinations and home test kits.

“At this time, there are no FDA-approved home test kits, or vaccinations for the coronavirus,” she said. “Do not respond to text or emails regarding checks from the government. The details are still being finalized, and anyone who tells you they can get your money sooner is a scammer. Watch out for emails or phone calls claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or experts saying that they have information about the virus. These are scams. Do not click on any links from unfamiliar email addresses.”

For the most up-to-date information about the virus, Horak recommended visiting the CDC website at www.cdc.gov /coronavirus, or the the World Health Organization at www.who.int.

