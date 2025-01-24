57°F
Sign up for the fair for those who’ve served

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File The Veterans Extravaganza regularly features dozens of vendors, all gathered to provide information and resources to local veterans. The 8th annual event will take place this March.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 24, 2025 - 4:35 am
 

Giving back to those who have served – it’s a concept at the center of the Veterans Extravaganza Committee, which will be bringing its annual event back to town for the eighth year in March and any organization that could benefit the valley’s veterans is encouraged to sign up to participate.

“It’s going to be the first Friday in March, it’ll be at the Bob Ruud Community Center and it’s to provide information for veterans and their families,” local veteran and committee member Dr. Tom Waters announced this week. “This is something we do every year, we have a fantastic turnout… And we’re so glad for all the support we receive from the community.”

The Veterans Extravaganza first took place in 2017, under the leadership of former state Senator Pete Goicoechea and former state Assemblyman James Oscarson, who was later followed by current Assemblyman Greg Hafen II. Plenty of others get involved in the organization of this event, too, making it a true community endeavor.

The main purpose of the Veterans Extravaganza is to connect former military service members with resources and access to the benefits that their service earned them. Many have a difficult time navigating the paperwork, while others simply do not know to what they are entitled.

The event also provides a place for veterans to meet with the various service clubs and organizations that administer programs and provide services to this segment of the population.

Each year, the Veterans Extravaganza sees vendors such as the Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs and representatives from Medicare, along with a bevy of local entities but as they saying goes, the more, the merrier.

The 8th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center on Friday, March 7.

Those interested in participating as a vendor or anyone with questions prior to the event can contact committee member Jo Ann Newcomb at JoAnn0862@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

