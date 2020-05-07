70°F
Sisolak announces Phase 1 reopening of state to begin Saturday

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday rolled out the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Phase 1” guidelines and protocols for individuals and businesses.

The guidelines set forth Thursday were developed with the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel to advise individuals, employers and businesses through Phase 1 of the process. Phase 1 is set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

The guidelines have become familiar during the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are “strongly encouraged,” and all Nevadans are encouraged to limit trips outside of their homes as much as practicable.

Vulernable individuals should continue to shelter in place, and visits to senior living facilities, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals should continue to be prohibited. Anyone who tests positive must quarantine and stay at home for two weeks.

The same applies to those determined to be a contact of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, and such individuals should stay at home for two weeks or until a negative test result has been received.

Social distancing remains advised, and Nevadans must continue to limit public and private gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Avoid nonessential travel and adhere to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving or returning to Nevada.

All essential and nonessential businesses opening or continuing operations in Phase One must adopt measures promulgated by the Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. All employers shall require employees who interact with the public to wear face coverings to the maximum extent practicable.

Businesses should encourage customers to wear face coverings, and, if possible, employees should return to work in phases and continue telework whenever possible. Common areas where persons are likely to interact and congregate should be closed or enforce social distancing protocols.

Employees should be encouraged to do a self-assessment each day to check for COVID-19 symptoms, and they should be reminded to stay home when sick.

For businesses that remained open throughout the pandemic, the same rules that have been in place still apply. This includes limiting use of facilities in recreational areas; day use only in Nevada state parks; breweries, wineries and distilleries without food service may remain open for curbside and pickup operations but no serving or consumption on the premises is permitted; drive up religious services remain allowed; and self-serve good options at grocery stores remain prohibited.

Nonessential businesses that cannot offer curbside service will remain closed, specifically including nightclubs, bars, fitness facilities, entertainment and recreational facilities, brothels, adult entertainment establishments, spas, body art and body piercing establishments and aesthetic service establishments, with the exception of nail salons, hair salons and barber ships.

Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, President Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” and directed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to “take all appropriate action … to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations” after several major food production facilities were closed after becoming hot spots for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Adam Tippetts said that out o ...
NCSO academy training underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office plans to have additional deputies patrolling the highways and byways later this year, as the agency began its latest training academy last month.

Getty Images The grant will help provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and ...
Federal grant will boost behavioral health services
Staff Report

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has announced a grant of $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.