Sisolak announces Phase 1 reopening of state to begin Saturday

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday rolled out the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Phase 1” guidelines and protocols for individuals and businesses.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday rolled out the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Phase 1” guidelines and protocols for individuals and businesses.

The guidelines set forth Thursday were developed with the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel to advise individuals, employers and businesses through Phase 1 of the process. Phase 1 is set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

The guidelines have become familiar during the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are “strongly encouraged,” and all Nevadans are encouraged to limit trips outside of their homes as much as practicable.

Vulernable individuals should continue to shelter in place, and visits to senior living facilities, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals should continue to be prohibited. Anyone who tests positive must quarantine and stay at home for two weeks.

The same applies to those determined to be a contact of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, and such individuals should stay at home for two weeks or until a negative test result has been received.

Social distancing remains advised, and Nevadans must continue to limit public and private gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Avoid nonessential travel and adhere to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving or returning to Nevada.

All essential and nonessential businesses opening or continuing operations in Phase One must adopt measures promulgated by the Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. All employers shall require employees who interact with the public to wear face coverings to the maximum extent practicable.

Businesses should encourage customers to wear face coverings, and, if possible, employees should return to work in phases and continue telework whenever possible. Common areas where persons are likely to interact and congregate should be closed or enforce social distancing protocols.

Employees should be encouraged to do a self-assessment each day to check for COVID-19 symptoms, and they should be reminded to stay home when sick.

For businesses that remained open throughout the pandemic, the same rules that have been in place still apply. This includes limiting use of facilities in recreational areas; day use only in Nevada state parks; breweries, wineries and distilleries without food service may remain open for curbside and pickup operations but no serving or consumption on the premises is permitted; drive up religious services remain allowed; and self-serve good options at grocery stores remain prohibited.

Nonessential businesses that cannot offer curbside service will remain closed, specifically including nightclubs, bars, fitness facilities, entertainment and recreational facilities, brothels, adult entertainment establishments, spas, body art and body piercing establishments and aesthetic service establishments, with the exception of nail salons, hair salons and barber ships.