Sisolak announces schools will not reopen this academic year

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday, April 22 that Nevada schools will close for the remainder of the academic year.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A school bus is stopped in front of Tonopah High School as shown in a file photo.

“In alignment with the federal government criteria and after extensive discussions with Superintendent Ebert, I have made the difficult decision to continue educating our students through distance learning for the rest of the school year,” Sisolak said, referring to Jhone Ebert, the state superintendent of public instruction.

“This is in the best interest of our students, educators, staff and communities. I want to thank our district and school employees, students and families for your efforts to continue teaching and learning under difficult circumstances.”

Ebert stressed the need for quality education to continue despite the circumstances.

“Though students will not be returning to school campuses, school is not over for the year,” Ebert said.

“This announcement encourages us to double down on our efforts to strengthen our delivery of distance education and promote equitable access to resources for all learners.”

Sisolak said that schools will not reopen during Phase 1 of the loosening of emergency restrictions, something he said Tuesday that Nevada was not ready to begin, although food distribution for students will continue during the extended closure.

“We will continue our efforts to support teachers, staff, students and families throughout the rest of this academic year, and I am grateful for Superintendent Ebert’s ongoing leadership and coordination with our superintendents to provide innovative resources for students, educators and families, as well as working through the very challenging issues, including graduation for our seniors,” Sisolak said.

The governor said decisions about curriculum and grades will be made at the district level. The Nevada Department of Education said students and parents can expect communication from their districts about what the remainder of the school year will look like.