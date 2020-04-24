75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak announces schools will not reopen this academic year

Staff Report
April 23, 2020 - 10:09 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday, April 22 that Nevada schools will close for the remainder of the academic year.

“In alignment with the federal government criteria and after extensive discussions with Superintendent Ebert, I have made the difficult decision to continue educating our students through distance learning for the rest of the school year,” Sisolak said, referring to Jhone Ebert, the state superintendent of public instruction.

“This is in the best interest of our students, educators, staff and communities. I want to thank our district and school employees, students and families for your efforts to continue teaching and learning under difficult circumstances.”

Ebert stressed the need for quality education to continue despite the circumstances.

“Though students will not be returning to school campuses, school is not over for the year,” Ebert said.

“This announcement encourages us to double down on our efforts to strengthen our delivery of distance education and promote equitable access to resources for all learners.”

Sisolak said that schools will not reopen during Phase 1 of the loosening of emergency restrictions, something he said Tuesday that Nevada was not ready to begin, although food distribution for students will continue during the extended closure.

“We will continue our efforts to support teachers, staff, students and families throughout the rest of this academic year, and I am grateful for Superintendent Ebert’s ongoing leadership and coordination with our superintendents to provide innovative resources for students, educators and families, as well as working through the very challenging issues, including graduation for our seniors,” Sisolak said.

The governor said decisions about curriculum and grades will be made at the district level. The Nevada Department of Education said students and parents can expect communication from their districts about what the remainder of the school year will look like.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
DAN SIMMONS: Discover natural adventures during forced slowdown
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I sit here in isolation, I have been thinking of what it means to the hunter, fisher or people interested in the outdoor experience and found a positive thought on isolation. Outdoor folks have always valued that quiet solitary experience, and now is a good time to pass it on.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.
NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Remote Area Medical to return to Pahrump for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will return to the Pahrump Valley for the fifth consecutive year this October and event committee members are already deeply immersed in preparations for this large-scale free medical services clinic.

Getty Images On Monday, April 20 the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Council of State Chamber ...
U.S. Chamber urges swift enactment of new funding
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically greeted the news Tuesday, April 21 that the administration and Congress have reached a deal to increase funding for small business owners under the CARES Act and called for swift enactment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A College of Southern Nevada professor guides her High Dese ...
Corrections Department turns to distance learning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections is providing adult education and postsecondary education to its offenders thanks to distance learning strategies established with education providers throughout Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center staff and inmates are wearing p ...
COVID-19 hits jail in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two detention center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
Nye County Commission strikes down new subdivision request
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposed development agreement for the North Canyon Homes subdivision has been shot down by the Nye County Commission but there is opportunity for the applicant, Ken Murphy, to salvage the project if he proves willing to acquiesce to the commission’s desire to see larger lot sizes incorporated into the subdivision design.