98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak appoints Cage as COVID-19 response chief

Staff Writer
May 26, 2020 - 3:26 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that Caleb Cage has been appointed as the state’s COVID-19 response director.

“Mr. Cage has proven invaluable to the state in its effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sisolak said. “This new, expanded role will help propel the state of Nevada forward as we continue our gradual, phased-in reopening and fortify our response to this unprecedented public health crisis.

“Mr. Cage brings a wealth of experience that will ensure our federally supported, state managed and locally executed response plan is effective in the immediate and the long term.”

Cage, the former head of the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and most recently the assistant vice chancellor for workforce development and community colleges at the Nevada System of Higher Education, will help direct and coordinate the statewide response to COVID-19 through the end of December from the governor’s office. Cage’s new position is funded by federal dollars at no cost to the state.

This position will coordinate resources and the work across multiple state, local and federal entities to respond to COVID-19, including federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; state agencies, including the Division of Public and Behavioral Health within the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada State Public Health Lab; and local agencies, including local emergency management, public health authorities and city and county officials.

The director will be responsible for coordinating all of these efforts, including a strong emphasis on testing effort and capacity; contact tracing; and the coordination of resources to support the robust, ongoing and expanding work in these areas across the state.

Cage is a native Nevadan who has served in various capacities in public service for the past 18 years. Immediately following college, he was commissioned as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and Iraq.

Upon returning to Nevada in 2007, Cage served in various capacities, including as a policy advisor in the lieutenant governor’s and governor’s offices in addition to leading the Nevada Office of Veterans Services and the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. He lives in Reno with his wife and three children.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.

Getty Images The IRS has placed a special emphasis on partnering with new organizations that w ...
IRS expands outreach about Economic Impact Payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday the availability of additional material for partner groups sharing information related to Economic Impact Payments, including a new toolkit in Spanish and a variety of other print and visual items.

District court updates protocols
District court updates protocols
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

Getty Images Telehealth uses technology such as mobile phones or computers to deliver health ca ...
USDA makes changes to increase use of telehealth
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office reopened for day-to-day busi ...
Nye sheriff’s office reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the closure of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was announced back in March, the agency reopened for day-to-day business on May 11, with a few caveats, as stated in a video news release.

Nevada Arts Council photo The nearly $400,000 in grants will be awarded to nonprofit arts organ ...
Arts council to distribute CARES Act grant money
Staff Report

The Nevada Arts Council has received CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.

Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Staff Report

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

Getty Images The AHCA/NCAL on Wednesday released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated co ...
Nursing home group CEO cites high cost of COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended testing all nursing home staff for COVID-19 weekly, but a breakdown of the estimated cost for testing them once is exorbitant, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center of Assisted Living.