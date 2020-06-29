Sisolak extends Phase 2 through last day of July

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

The governor will sign an emergency directive extending the length of Phase 2 through the end of July because of trends in COVID-19 infection rates, the time needed for expanded contact tracing to identify trends and to see the impacts of the governor’s new face covering directive.

“Flexibility is one of the core principles in our roadmap to recovery, precisely to account for the situation we are in now,” Sisolak said. “As I’ve said repeatedly, the virus — and our personal actions to help mitigate its spread — drives the timeline.

“As a state, we were able to begin reopening because Nevadans were staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Now, all Nevadans must wear face coverings to help slow the spread as well. We can only stay open if we stay safe.”

In addition to extending Phase 2 until the end of July, the directive provides that DMV documents that expired between March 12 and July 15 will be valid through Sept. 13. Customers are encouraged to utilize online services and kiosks whenever possible.

Directive 26 allows courts to move toward normal operations as they reopen to the public by allowing some collections actions to resume and lifting the freeze on statutes of limitations. Businesses that have not paid license renewal fees since the beginning of the State of Emergency will have a grace period through Sept. 30 to pay without penalties.

This directive also allows public bodies to continue to conduct business safely by extending the Open Meeting Law provisions of Directive 6, providing alternative ways for boards, commissions and agencies to allow public participation.

If statewide trends do not improve or get worse, the governor will not hesitate to take any action necessary to protect the public and prevent exceeding our hospital capacity, including reinstituting previous restrictions.

The state is currently reviewing all data and trends to determine any potential options and next steps to help mitigate the spread.